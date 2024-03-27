  • home icon
  • Texas Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Mar 27, 2024 10:02 IST
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Everything to know about the Texas Relays 2024

The Texas Relays 2024 begin today at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, and the event promises four days of blockbuster action. High school, collegiate, and elite athletes from the top 25 institutes across the country will get down to action in various track and field events in a bid for glory.

Following traditions, the Relays will kick off with the Heptathlon and Decathlon on Wednesday morning. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 30, at 1 PM, and will draw to an end with the Sanya Richards-Ross University Women's Invitational 4 x 400m relay.

Many famed athletes will be in attendance at the event, including Julien Alfred and Rhasidat Adeleke. Alfred is the reigning World Champion in the indoor 60m sprint as well as the silver-medalist for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, while the Texas Longhorns’ Adeleke is the 2023 NCAA Outdoor 400m Champion.

Texas Relays 2024: Where to watch

While all four days of action at the Texas Relays 2024 won't be broadcast live, Friday's events will be live streamed on ESPN.com. Fans can tune in to both the morning and afternoon broadcasts on the site.

Texas Relays 2024: Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Texas Relays 2024:

Wednesday, 27th March

10:30 a.m.

Heptathlon - University/College Women

100 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Shot Put

200 Meter Dash

11:00 a.m.

Decathlon - University/College Men

100 Meters

Long Jump

Shot Put

High Jump

400 Meters

Thursday, 28th March

10:00 a.m.

Decathlon - University/College Men

110 Meter Hurdles

Discus

Pole Vault

Javelin

1,500 Meters

Field Events (Prelims and Finals)

11:00 a.m. Hammer - University/College Women

1:15 p.m. Javelin - University/College Women (Section B)

2:00 p.m. Hammer - University/College Men

2:30 p.m Pole Vault - University/College Women

2:30 p.m. Pole Vault - University/College Men

5:15 p.m. Javelin - University/College Men (Section B)

Running Events (Prelims and Timed Finals)

4:30 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (Prelims)

4:40 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (Timed Finals)

5:00 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - Univ/College Men (Prelims)

5:10 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (Timed Finals)

Running Events (Evening Session)

7:00 p.m. 800 Meters - Invitational Women

7:09 p.m. 800 Meters - Invitational Men

7:25 p.m. 1500 Meters - Univ/College Women (Section B)

7:32 p.m. 1500 Meters - University/College Men (Section B)

7:40 p.m. 1500 Meters- University/College Women (Section A)

7:47 p.m. 1500 Meters - University/College Men (Section A)

7:57 p.m. 2,000 Meter Steeplechase - High School Girls

8:06 p.m. 2,000 Meter Steeplechase - High School Boys

8:15 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase - University/College Women

8:30 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase - University/College Men

8:50 p.m. 5,000 Meters - Invitational

9:05 p.m. 5,000 Meters - Invitational

9:25 p.m. 10,000 Meters - University/ College Women

10:05 p.m. 10,000 Meters - University/College Men

Friday, 29th March

Running Events (Prelims and Timed Finals)

9:35 a.m.

Carlette Guidry 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Women (Prelims)

Carlette Guidry 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Women (Timed Finals)

Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Men (Prelims)

Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Men (Timed Finals)

* 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (West)

* 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (West)

* 110 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (East)

* 110 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (East)

* 100 Meters - University/College Women (West)

* 100 Meters - University/College Women (West)

* 100 Meters - University/College Men (East)

* 100 Meters - University/College Men (East)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women (Prelims)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women (Timed Finals)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men (Prelims)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men (Timed Finals)

1:30 p.m

* 100 Meter Hurdles - Division I & II High School Girls (West)

* 110 Meter Hurdles - Division I & II High School Boys (East)

* 100 Meters - Division I & II High School Girls (West)

* 100 Meters - Division I & II High School Boys (East)

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys

4:00 p.m.

1600 Meters - High School Girls

1600 Meters - High School Boys

4:30 p.m.

Sprint Medley - High School Girls

Sprint Medley - High School Boys

Invitational Sprint Medley Relay - University/College Women

Invitational Sprint Medley Relay - University/College Men

5:30 p.m.

400 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Women

5:35 p.m.

400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women

5:40 p.m.

400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men

5:45 p.m.

400 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Men

5:50 p.m.

Distance Medley Relay - University/College Women

6:05 p.m.

Distance Medley Relay - University/College Men

6:25 p.m.

300 Meter Hurdle Invitational - High School Girls

300 Meter Hurdle Invitational - High School Boys

6:40 p.m.

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls (NO BLOCKS)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys (NO BLOCKS)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls (NO BLOCKS)

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys (NO BLOCKS)

9:30 p.m.

Distance Medley Relay - High School Girls

9:50 p.m.

Distance Medley Relay - High School Boys

Field Events (Prelims and Finals)

9:00 a.m.

Discus - University/College Men (Section B)

10:00 a.m.

Long Jump - University/College Men (Section B)

Long Jump - University/College Women (Section B)

High Jump - University/College Women (Section B)

11:00 a.m.

Shot Put - University/College Women (Section B)

Shot Put - University/College Men (Section B)

11:30 a.m.

Javelin - University/College Women (Section A)

12:30 p.m.

Long Jump - University/College Women (Section A)

Long Jump - University/College Men (Section A)

1:00 p.m.

High Jump - University/College Men (Section B)

1:30 p.m.

Pole Vault - High School Boys (Section B)

Discus - High School Girls - Outside Throwing Area

3:00 p.m.

Triple Jump - University/College Men (Section B)

Triple Jump - University/College Women (Section B)

High Jump - High School Boys

4:00 p.m.

Discus - University/College Women (Section A)

Pole Vault - High School Girls (Section A)

4:15 p.m

Discus - High School Boys - Outside Throwing Area

6:00 p.m.

High Jump - High School Girls

Javelin - University/College Men (Section A)

7:00 p.m.

Pole Vault - High School Boys (Section A)

7:30 p.m.

Long Jump - High School Girls

Long Jump - High School Boys

Javelin - High School Boys

8:30 p.m

Javelin -High school Girls

Saturday, 30th March

Field Events (Prelims and Finals)

9:30 a.m.

Pole Vault - High School Girls (Section B)

10:00 a.m.

Discus - University/College Women (Section B)

11:00 a.m.

Shot Put - High School Girls

High Jump - University/College Women (Section A)

Triple Jump - High School Girls

Triple Jump - High School Boys

Pole Vault - University Elite Women

12:00 p.m.

Shot Put - High School Boys

1:30 p.m

Pole Vault – Invitational Elite Women

Discus - University/College Men (Section A)

2:45 p.m.

High Jump - University/College Men (Section A)

3:00 p.m.

Pole Vault - University Elite Men

Triple Jump - University/College Men (Section A)

Triple Jump - University/College Women (Section A)

4:00 p.m

Shot Put - University/College Men (Section A)

Shot Put - University/College Women (Section A)

4:30 p.m.

Triple Jump - Women's Invitational Elite

Triple Jump - Men's Invitational Elite

Running Events (Prelims and Selected Finals)

8:15 a.m.

3200 Meters - High School Girls

8:35 a.m.

3200 Meters High School Boys

9:00 a.m.

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys

10:40 a.m

4 x 800 Meter Relay - University/College Women

4 x 800 Meter Relay - University/College Men

12:00 p.m.

Invitational 4 x 200 Meter Relay - University/College Men

Invitational 4 x 200 Meter Relay - University/College Women

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys

4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys

12:40 p.m.

4 x 800 Meter Relay - High School Girls

4 x 800 Meter Relay - High School Boys

1:05 p.m.

Awards Presentation and Opening Ceremonies

1:30 p.m.

Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - University Men

Carlette Guidry - University/College Women's 4 x 100 Meter Relay

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Invitational Women

4 x 100 Meter Relay - Invitational Men

2:05 p.m.

100 Meter Hurdles - Division I High School Girls

100 Meter Hurdles - Division II High School Girls

100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women

100 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Women

110 Meter Hurdles - Division I High School Boys

110 Meter Hurdles - Division II High School Boys

110 Meter Hurdles - University/ College Men

110 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Men

2:45 p.m

100 Meters - Division I High School Girls

100 Meters - Division II High School Girls

100 Meters - Division I High School Boys

100 Meters - Division II High School Boys

100 Meters - University/College Women

100 Meters - Invitational Women

100 Meters - University/College Men

100 Meters - Invitational Men

3:25 p.m

Jerry Thompson Mile - Invitational Men

3:35 p.m

200 Meters - Invitational Women

200 Meters - Invitational Men

4:05 p.m.

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Invitational Women

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Invitational Men

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys

4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys

4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men

4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women

Cleburne Price, Jr. 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University Men

(Invitational)

Sanya Richards-Ross - University Women's (Invitational) 4 x 400m Relay

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
