Texas Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The Texas Relays 2024 begin today at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, and the event promises four days of blockbuster action. High school, collegiate, and elite athletes from the top 25 institutes across the country will get down to action in various track and field events in a bid for glory.

Following traditions, the Relays will kick off with the Heptathlon and Decathlon on Wednesday morning. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 30, at 1 PM, and will draw to an end with the Sanya Richards-Ross University Women's Invitational 4 x 400m relay.

Many famed athletes will be in attendance at the event, including Julien Alfred and Rhasidat Adeleke. Alfred is the reigning World Champion in the indoor 60m sprint as well as the silver-medalist for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, while the Texas Longhorns’ Adeleke is the 2023 NCAA Outdoor 400m Champion.

Texas Relays 2024: Where to watch

While all four days of action at the Texas Relays 2024 won't be broadcast live, Friday's events will be live streamed on ESPN.com. Fans can tune in to both the morning and afternoon broadcasts on the site.

Texas Relays 2024: Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Texas Relays 2024:

Wednesday, 27th March

10:30 a.m. Heptathlon - University/College Women 100 Meter Hurdles High Jump Shot Put 200 Meter Dash 11:00 a.m. Decathlon - University/College Men 100 Meters Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400 Meters

Thursday, 28th March

10:00 a.m. Decathlon - University/College Men 110 Meter Hurdles Discus Pole Vault Javelin 1,500 Meters Field Events (Prelims and Finals) 11:00 a.m. Hammer - University/College Women 1:15 p.m. Javelin - University/College Women (Section B) 2:00 p.m. Hammer - University/College Men 2:30 p.m Pole Vault - University/College Women 2:30 p.m. Pole Vault - University/College Men 5:15 p.m. Javelin - University/College Men (Section B) Running Events (Prelims and Timed Finals) 4:30 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (Prelims) 4:40 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (Timed Finals) 5:00 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - Univ/College Men (Prelims) 5:10 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (Timed Finals) Running Events (Evening Session) 7:00 p.m. 800 Meters - Invitational Women 7:09 p.m. 800 Meters - Invitational Men 7:25 p.m. 1500 Meters - Univ/College Women (Section B) 7:32 p.m. 1500 Meters - University/College Men (Section B) 7:40 p.m. 1500 Meters- University/College Women (Section A) 7:47 p.m. 1500 Meters - University/College Men (Section A) 7:57 p.m. 2,000 Meter Steeplechase - High School Girls 8:06 p.m. 2,000 Meter Steeplechase - High School Boys 8:15 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase - University/College Women 8:30 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase - University/College Men 8:50 p.m. 5,000 Meters - Invitational 9:05 p.m. 5,000 Meters - Invitational 9:25 p.m. 10,000 Meters - University/ College Women 10:05 p.m. 10,000 Meters - University/College Men

Friday, 29th March

Running Events (Prelims and Timed Finals) 9:35 a.m. Carlette Guidry 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Women (Prelims) Carlette Guidry 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Women (Timed Finals) Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Men (Prelims) Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Men (Timed Finals) * 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (West) * 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (West) * 110 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (East) * 110 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (East) * 100 Meters - University/College Women (West) * 100 Meters - University/College Women (West) * 100 Meters - University/College Men (East) * 100 Meters - University/College Men (East) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women (Prelims) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women (Timed Finals) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men (Prelims) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men (Timed Finals) 1:30 p.m * 100 Meter Hurdles - Division I & II High School Girls (West) * 110 Meter Hurdles - Division I & II High School Boys (East) * 100 Meters - Division I & II High School Girls (West) * 100 Meters - Division I & II High School Boys (East) 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys 4:00 p.m. 1600 Meters - High School Girls 1600 Meters - High School Boys 4:30 p.m. Sprint Medley - High School Girls Sprint Medley - High School Boys Invitational Sprint Medley Relay - University/College Women Invitational Sprint Medley Relay - University/College Men 5:30 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Women 5:35 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women 5:40 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men 5:45 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Men 5:50 p.m. Distance Medley Relay - University/College Women 6:05 p.m. Distance Medley Relay - University/College Men 6:25 p.m. 300 Meter Hurdle Invitational - High School Girls 300 Meter Hurdle Invitational - High School Boys 6:40 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls (NO BLOCKS) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys (NO BLOCKS) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls (NO BLOCKS) 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys (NO BLOCKS) 9:30 p.m. Distance Medley Relay - High School Girls 9:50 p.m. Distance Medley Relay - High School Boys Field Events (Prelims and Finals) 9:00 a.m. Discus - University/College Men (Section B) 10:00 a.m. Long Jump - University/College Men (Section B) Long Jump - University/College Women (Section B) High Jump - University/College Women (Section B) 11:00 a.m. Shot Put - University/College Women (Section B) Shot Put - University/College Men (Section B) 11:30 a.m. Javelin - University/College Women (Section A) 12:30 p.m. Long Jump - University/College Women (Section A) Long Jump - University/College Men (Section A) 1:00 p.m. High Jump - University/College Men (Section B) 1:30 p.m. Pole Vault - High School Boys (Section B) Discus - High School Girls - Outside Throwing Area 3:00 p.m. Triple Jump - University/College Men (Section B) Triple Jump - University/College Women (Section B) High Jump - High School Boys 4:00 p.m. Discus - University/College Women (Section A) Pole Vault - High School Girls (Section A) 4:15 p.m Discus - High School Boys - Outside Throwing Area 6:00 p.m. High Jump - High School Girls Javelin - University/College Men (Section A) 7:00 p.m. Pole Vault - High School Boys (Section A) 7:30 p.m. Long Jump - High School Girls Long Jump - High School Boys Javelin - High School Boys 8:30 p.m Javelin -High school Girls

Saturday, 30th March

Field Events (Prelims and Finals) 9:30 a.m. Pole Vault - High School Girls (Section B) 10:00 a.m. Discus - University/College Women (Section B) 11:00 a.m. Shot Put - High School Girls High Jump - University/College Women (Section A) Triple Jump - High School Girls Triple Jump - High School Boys Pole Vault - University Elite Women 12:00 p.m. Shot Put - High School Boys 1:30 p.m Pole Vault – Invitational Elite Women Discus - University/College Men (Section A) 2:45 p.m. High Jump - University/College Men (Section A) 3:00 p.m. Pole Vault - University Elite Men Triple Jump - University/College Men (Section A) Triple Jump - University/College Women (Section A) 4:00 p.m Shot Put - University/College Men (Section A) Shot Put - University/College Women (Section A) 4:30 p.m. Triple Jump - Women's Invitational Elite Triple Jump - Men's Invitational Elite Running Events (Prelims and Selected Finals) 8:15 a.m. 3200 Meters - High School Girls 8:35 a.m. 3200 Meters High School Boys 9:00 a.m. 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys 10:40 a.m 4 x 800 Meter Relay - University/College Women 4 x 800 Meter Relay - University/College Men 12:00 p.m. Invitational 4 x 200 Meter Relay - University/College Men Invitational 4 x 200 Meter Relay - University/College Women 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys 4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys 12:40 p.m. 4 x 800 Meter Relay - High School Girls 4 x 800 Meter Relay - High School Boys 1:05 p.m. Awards Presentation and Opening Ceremonies 1:30 p.m. Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - University Men Carlette Guidry - University/College Women's 4 x 100 Meter Relay 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Invitational Women 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Invitational Men 2:05 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles - Division I High School Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - Division II High School Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women 100 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Women 110 Meter Hurdles - Division I High School Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - Division II High School Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - University/ College Men 110 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Men 2:45 p.m 100 Meters - Division I High School Girls 100 Meters - Division II High School Girls 100 Meters - Division I High School Boys 100 Meters - Division II High School Boys 100 Meters - University/College Women 100 Meters - Invitational Women 100 Meters - University/College Men 100 Meters - Invitational Men 3:25 p.m Jerry Thompson Mile - Invitational Men 3:35 p.m 200 Meters - Invitational Women 200 Meters - Invitational Men 4:05 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Invitational Women 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Invitational Men 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys 4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women Cleburne Price, Jr. 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University Men (Invitational) Sanya Richards-Ross - University Women's (Invitational) 4 x 400m Relay