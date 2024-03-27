Texas Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The Texas Relays 2024 begin today at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, and the event promises four days of blockbuster action. High school, collegiate, and elite athletes from the top 25 institutes across the country will get down to action in various track and field events in a bid for glory.
Following traditions, the Relays will kick off with the Heptathlon and Decathlon on Wednesday morning. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 30, at 1 PM, and will draw to an end with the Sanya Richards-Ross University Women's Invitational 4 x 400m relay.
Many famed athletes will be in attendance at the event, including Julien Alfred and Rhasidat Adeleke. Alfred is the reigning World Champion in the indoor 60m sprint as well as the silver-medalist for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, while the Texas Longhorns’ Adeleke is the 2023 NCAA Outdoor 400m Champion.
Texas Relays 2024: Where to watch
While all four days of action at the Texas Relays 2024 won't be broadcast live, Friday's events will be live streamed on ESPN.com. Fans can tune in to both the morning and afternoon broadcasts on the site.
Texas Relays 2024: Full Schedule
Here is the full schedule for the Texas Relays 2024:
Wednesday, 27th March
10:30 a.m.
Heptathlon - University/College Women
100 Meter Hurdles
High Jump
Shot Put
200 Meter Dash
11:00 a.m.
Decathlon - University/College Men
100 Meters
Long Jump
Shot Put
High Jump
400 Meters
Thursday, 28th March
10:00 a.m.
Decathlon - University/College Men
110 Meter Hurdles
Discus
Pole Vault
Javelin
1,500 Meters
Field Events (Prelims and Finals)
11:00 a.m. Hammer - University/College Women
1:15 p.m. Javelin - University/College Women (Section B)
2:00 p.m. Hammer - University/College Men
2:30 p.m Pole Vault - University/College Women
2:30 p.m. Pole Vault - University/College Men
5:15 p.m. Javelin - University/College Men (Section B)
Running Events (Prelims and Timed Finals)
4:30 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (Prelims)
4:40 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (Timed Finals)
5:00 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - Univ/College Men (Prelims)
5:10 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (Timed Finals)
Running Events (Evening Session)
7:00 p.m. 800 Meters - Invitational Women
7:09 p.m. 800 Meters - Invitational Men
7:25 p.m. 1500 Meters - Univ/College Women (Section B)
7:32 p.m. 1500 Meters - University/College Men (Section B)
7:40 p.m. 1500 Meters- University/College Women (Section A)
7:47 p.m. 1500 Meters - University/College Men (Section A)
7:57 p.m. 2,000 Meter Steeplechase - High School Girls
8:06 p.m. 2,000 Meter Steeplechase - High School Boys
8:15 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase - University/College Women
8:30 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase - University/College Men
8:50 p.m. 5,000 Meters - Invitational
9:05 p.m. 5,000 Meters - Invitational
9:25 p.m. 10,000 Meters - University/ College Women
10:05 p.m. 10,000 Meters - University/College Men
Friday, 29th March
Running Events (Prelims and Timed Finals)
9:35 a.m.
Carlette Guidry 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Women (Prelims)
Carlette Guidry 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Women (Timed Finals)
Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Men (Prelims)
Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Univ/Coll Men (Timed Finals)
* 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (West)
* 100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women (West)
* 110 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (East)
* 110 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men (East)
* 100 Meters - University/College Women (West)
* 100 Meters - University/College Women (West)
* 100 Meters - University/College Men (East)
* 100 Meters - University/College Men (East)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women (Prelims)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women (Timed Finals)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men (Prelims)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men (Timed Finals)
1:30 p.m
* 100 Meter Hurdles - Division I & II High School Girls (West)
* 110 Meter Hurdles - Division I & II High School Boys (East)
* 100 Meters - Division I & II High School Girls (West)
* 100 Meters - Division I & II High School Boys (East)
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys
4:00 p.m.
1600 Meters - High School Girls
1600 Meters - High School Boys
4:30 p.m.
Sprint Medley - High School Girls
Sprint Medley - High School Boys
Invitational Sprint Medley Relay - University/College Women
Invitational Sprint Medley Relay - University/College Men
5:30 p.m.
400 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Women
5:35 p.m.
400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women
5:40 p.m.
400 Meter Hurdles - University/College Men
5:45 p.m.
400 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Men
5:50 p.m.
Distance Medley Relay - University/College Women
6:05 p.m.
Distance Medley Relay - University/College Men
6:25 p.m.
300 Meter Hurdle Invitational - High School Girls
300 Meter Hurdle Invitational - High School Boys
6:40 p.m.
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls (NO BLOCKS)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys (NO BLOCKS)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls (NO BLOCKS)
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys (NO BLOCKS)
9:30 p.m.
Distance Medley Relay - High School Girls
9:50 p.m.
Distance Medley Relay - High School Boys
Field Events (Prelims and Finals)
9:00 a.m.
Discus - University/College Men (Section B)
10:00 a.m.
Long Jump - University/College Men (Section B)
Long Jump - University/College Women (Section B)
High Jump - University/College Women (Section B)
11:00 a.m.
Shot Put - University/College Women (Section B)
Shot Put - University/College Men (Section B)
11:30 a.m.
Javelin - University/College Women (Section A)
12:30 p.m.
Long Jump - University/College Women (Section A)
Long Jump - University/College Men (Section A)
1:00 p.m.
High Jump - University/College Men (Section B)
1:30 p.m.
Pole Vault - High School Boys (Section B)
Discus - High School Girls - Outside Throwing Area
3:00 p.m.
Triple Jump - University/College Men (Section B)
Triple Jump - University/College Women (Section B)
High Jump - High School Boys
4:00 p.m.
Discus - University/College Women (Section A)
Pole Vault - High School Girls (Section A)
4:15 p.m
Discus - High School Boys - Outside Throwing Area
6:00 p.m.
High Jump - High School Girls
Javelin - University/College Men (Section A)
7:00 p.m.
Pole Vault - High School Boys (Section A)
7:30 p.m.
Long Jump - High School Girls
Long Jump - High School Boys
Javelin - High School Boys
8:30 p.m
Javelin -High school Girls
Saturday, 30th March
Field Events (Prelims and Finals)
9:30 a.m.
Pole Vault - High School Girls (Section B)
10:00 a.m.
Discus - University/College Women (Section B)
11:00 a.m.
Shot Put - High School Girls
High Jump - University/College Women (Section A)
Triple Jump - High School Girls
Triple Jump - High School Boys
Pole Vault - University Elite Women
12:00 p.m.
Shot Put - High School Boys
1:30 p.m
Pole Vault – Invitational Elite Women
Discus - University/College Men (Section A)
2:45 p.m.
High Jump - University/College Men (Section A)
3:00 p.m.
Pole Vault - University Elite Men
Triple Jump - University/College Men (Section A)
Triple Jump - University/College Women (Section A)
4:00 p.m
Shot Put - University/College Men (Section A)
Shot Put - University/College Women (Section A)
4:30 p.m.
Triple Jump - Women's Invitational Elite
Triple Jump - Men's Invitational Elite
Running Events (Prelims and Selected Finals)
8:15 a.m.
3200 Meters - High School Girls
8:35 a.m.
3200 Meters High School Boys
9:00 a.m.
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys
10:40 a.m
4 x 800 Meter Relay - University/College Women
4 x 800 Meter Relay - University/College Men
12:00 p.m.
Invitational 4 x 200 Meter Relay - University/College Men
Invitational 4 x 200 Meter Relay - University/College Women
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys
4 x 200 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys
12:40 p.m.
4 x 800 Meter Relay - High School Girls
4 x 800 Meter Relay - High School Boys
1:05 p.m.
Awards Presentation and Opening Ceremonies
1:30 p.m.
Clyde Littlefield 4 x 100 Meter Relay - University Men
Carlette Guidry - University/College Women's 4 x 100 Meter Relay
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Invitational Women
4 x 100 Meter Relay - Invitational Men
2:05 p.m.
100 Meter Hurdles - Division I High School Girls
100 Meter Hurdles - Division II High School Girls
100 Meter Hurdles - University/College Women
100 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Women
110 Meter Hurdles - Division I High School Boys
110 Meter Hurdles - Division II High School Boys
110 Meter Hurdles - University/ College Men
110 Meter Hurdles - Invitational Men
2:45 p.m
100 Meters - Division I High School Girls
100 Meters - Division II High School Girls
100 Meters - Division I High School Boys
100 Meters - Division II High School Boys
100 Meters - University/College Women
100 Meters - Invitational Women
100 Meters - University/College Men
100 Meters - Invitational Men
3:25 p.m
Jerry Thompson Mile - Invitational Men
3:35 p.m
200 Meters - Invitational Women
200 Meters - Invitational Men
4:05 p.m.
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Invitational Women
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Invitational Men
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Girls
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Girls
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division I High School Boys
4 x 400 Meter Relay - Division II High School Boys
4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Men
4 x 400 Meter Relay - University/College Women
Cleburne Price, Jr. 4 x 400 Meter Relay - University Men
(Invitational)
Sanya Richards-Ross - University Women's (Invitational) 4 x 400m Relay
