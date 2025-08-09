  • home icon
  • "That was a constant battle of, 'Am I enough?'"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her fight with perfectionism

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Aug 09, 2025 22:30 GMT
American track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about her struggles with fear and anxiety during the early stages of her career. The Olympic champion said much of her anxiety came from wanting to be perfect in everything she did.

McLaughlin-Levrone made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics at just 16 years old. As a teenager among seasoned competitors, she raced in the 400m hurdles and advanced to the semifinals.

But beneath the surface of that early success, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was grappling with pressure, expectations, and self-doubt. In a 2024 interview with Will Dawson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how fear and anxiety often weighed her down.

"I think anxiety and fear, for me, kind of came from my desire to be perfect in all things," she said (1:10 onwards).
"For me, it constantly left me in a state of fear, especially on the track, racing against other people who are just as good, if not better. That was a constant battle of: Am I enough? Will I ever be enough? Will I ever measure up to the standard I have for myself and that other people have for me?" She added.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, things began to shift for her. That’s when she began placing her faith at the center of her life, which she says brought her peace and helped her cope with pressure better.

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about mental health and finding support through prayer

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is currently a world record holder in the 400m hurdles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and a three-time world champion. She has won four Olympic gold medals across the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the Tokyo Games, McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in the individual 400m hurdles and the women’s 4x400m relay. She continued her momentum at the 2024 Paris Olympics, again winning gold in the 400m hurdles and the women’s 4x400m relay.

She has faced immense pressure at times, and her path hasn’t been easy. Speaking to Athletics Weekly in 2022, Sydney reflected on how her understanding of mental health had grown with time, and how she found strength through prayer.

“I now understand there are people out there who can and will help me with loving arms. I’ve also been able to centre myself with more confidence, particularly through prioritising prayer throughout the day. I’ve found that it’s really helped me.”

Raised in a Christian household, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had always been familiar with faith. But it was during the pandemic that she began to fully embrace it, and her faith became a central part of her life.

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

