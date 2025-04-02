"That’s their baggage" - When Simone Biles opened up on significant advice by coach Aimee Boorman to tackle pressure

Simone Biles once opened up on the important advice given by her longtime coach Aimee Boorman to tackle the pressure of anxiety. Biles began her gymnastics journey under coach Boorman when her parents enrolled her in a gymnastics program at Bannon's Gymnastics Center when the gymnast was six years old.

Biles, under the guidance of Aimee Boorman, enjoyed enormous success on the mat. In her 2016 autobiography titled Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, the 27-year-old reflected on her relationship with Boorman and shared the coach's important advice, stating how the latter always motivated her to enjoy the sport and not let others expectations affect her.

"Aimee and I had formed a strong bond over the years," Biles wrote. "She felt like family to me. She knew where I was confident and where I was less sure, and she believed in me. Most important of all, I trusted her."

Biles added:

"Aimee also wanted me to have fun. She knew I loved gymnastics, and she didn’t want that to ever change. Before meets, she’d say, 'Okay, Simone, go out there and enjoy yourself. All of those expectations people put on you, that’s their baggage. It’s not yours to carry. You go out there and be yourself. Do your best and don’t worry about the rest.'"

Aimee Boorman played an instrumental role in the 27-year-old's four U.S. All-Around titles.

Simone Biles credits the success of her career to longtime coach Aimee Boorman

Simone Biles with coach Aimee Boorman during the women's finals of the 2015 P&G Gymnastics Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the aforementioned autobiography Courage to Soar, Simone Biles also further extended credit for her successful career to her longtime coach Aimee Boorman. She thanked the coach for sticking with her, saying she understood her well.

"I’m glad now that Aimee stuck by me because I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. In the elite world, everyone loves my coach because they know how understanding she is. They know she thinks that even though gymnastics is hard work, it should also be enjoyable. Otherwise, why do it?"

Simone Biles won three consecutive world all-around championships titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The American gymnast was accompanied by Boorman during her debut Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. Following the Rio Olympics, which saw Biles clinch four gold and one bronze medals, the successful coach-gymnast pair mutually parted their ways after 11 years.

