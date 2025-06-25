“This opportunity wasn’t guaranteed to come back”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on watching Dalilah Muhammad’s special moment

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about a missed opportunity from the 2016 Rio Olympics, her debut Games. While she reached the semi-finals in the 400m hurdles, her compatriots Dalilah Muhammad and Ashley Spencer went on to win gold and bronze, respectively, achieving a historic moment for Team USA.

In her book Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, released in January 2024, McLaughlin-Levrone revisited the emotional chapter. Witnessing Dalilah Muhammad and Spencer celebrate their podium finishes, she imagined herself among one of them.

She believed that with the perfect race, a medal might have been possible too from her side. She stated:

“As I watched them celebrate, I couldn’t help but wonder if I could have been up there with them on that podium. To make that happen, I would have needed to run the fastest race of my life, but that time wasn’t out of reach -not at the Olympics.”

“I walked away from that event with a heavy heart, feeling like I still had more to give, yet unsure if I would ever get the chance to give it. Opportunities like that don’t always come around again, and I had to live with the decisions I had made,” she added.

Despite the disappointment, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone didn’t lose hope. In her book, she expressed a strong desire to return to the Olympic stage, this time readier than ever and determined to give her absolute best.

McLaughlin-Levrone went on to conquer her fears through her journey and became a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning two golds in Tokyo and two more at the Paris Olympics. This includes consecutive golds in the 400m hurdles bothh achieved with world record performances and crucial role in the USA’s victories in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known after Dalilah Muhammad announces 2025 as her final track season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad at Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Dalilah Muhammad announced that 2025 will be her final year on the track as a professional runner, revealing her plans to retire after the season. She made the announcement during a press conference held ahead of the inaugural Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston.

Following this revelation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone penned a heartwarming message to the former world record holder, expressing how Muhammad’s achievements have inspired her and other athletes. She credited Muhammad as a key influence:

“You truly did just change the game for all of us and I think just seeing you break that world record after so long of it being there just inspired all of us and so it's truly because of just the amazing talent you have that we are right now.”

In her final track season, Muhammad made her outdoor debut at the Grand Slam Track by participating in the long hurdles, where she placed second while running the 400m hurdles and third in the 400m flat. She has won two 400m hurdles races this season at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix and Oslo Bislett Games.

