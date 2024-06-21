Top 10 American Swimmers with most Olympics medals ft. Michael Phelps

American swimmers have been the most dominant performers on the Olympic stage. Since the inception of the Olympic Games in 1896 in Athens, Greece, Team USA has won the most medals, 3105, including 1229 gold. Alongside gymnastics and track and field, swimming has contributed to a major portion of that.

Of the total of 2638 medals, Michael Phelps alone holds nearly one percent of those, 28 Olympic medals in five appearances. The Baltimore Bullet holds the record for most medals as well as most gold medals won by any athlete on the Olympic stage.

In addition to Phelps, several other American swimmers are among the most decorated Olympians, and several others have a chance to enter the list at the Paris Olympics 2024.

American swimmers with the most Olympic medals

1) Michael Phelps (28)

Trending

23 Gold medals

Three Silver Medals

Two bronze medals

2) Ryan Lochte (12)

Six Gold Medals

Three Silver Medals

Three Bronze Medals.

3) Jenny Thompson (12)

Eight Gold Medals

Three Silver Medals

One Bronze Medal

4) Dara Torres (12)

Four Gold Medals

Four Silver Medals

Four Bronze Medals

5) Mark Spitz (11)

Nine Gold Medals

One Silver Medal

One Bronze Medal

6) Matt Biondi (11)

Eight Gold Medals

Two Silver Medals

One Bronze Medal

7) Katie Ledecky (10)

Seven Gold Medals

Three Silver Medals

8) Garry Hall Jr. (10)

Five Gold Medals

Three Silver Medals

Two Bronze Medals

9) Alisson Schmitt (10)

Four Gold Medals

Three Silver Medals

Three Bronze Medals

10) Nathan Adrian (8)

Five Gold Medals

One Silver Medal

Two Bronze Medals

American swimmers to watch out at the Paris Olympics 2024

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 5

Katie Ledecky will enter as the hot favorite in the 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 1500m freestyle events at Paris Olympics 2024. She is the defending Olympic champion in 800m and 1500m freestyle and won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If Ledecky manages to grab these three medals again, she will become the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time.

Caeleb Dressel will also be chasing greatness at the Paris Olympics 2024. He has seven Olympic gold medals to his name, and only needs one more medal to become the tenth most decorated American swimmer of all time.

Another American swimmer to watch out for will be Ryan Murphy. Heading into his third Olympic Games, he holds six medals-four gold, one silver, and one bronze. Given his form in 2024, Murphy has a bright chance of grabbing multiple medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 and competing with Caeleb Dressel for a spot in the top ten most decorated American swimmers of all time.