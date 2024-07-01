Top American gymnasts who missed out on Paris Olympics 2024 due to injuries ft. Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones

The USA Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024 has been announced following the U.S. Gymnastics Trials. While the team has several familiar faces in Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee, many potential Olympians did not get the chance to compete for a spot on the five-member team due to injuries.

Shilese Jones was a favorite to qualify for the Paris Olympics but an injury during the warm-ups forced her out of the race for the Summer Games. Although she did compete on uneven bars on day one of the women's competition at the U.S. Trials, the six-time world medalist pulled out from the entire competition citing a knee injury.

Alongside Jones, Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello, both of whom were also among the favorites to make it to Team USA, were forced out of the competition with injuries.

American gymnasts who will miss Paris Olympics 2024 with injuries

Shilese Jones

USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Shilese Jones was the No. 1 contender for a spot in the five-member USA Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024. At the U.S. Classic, she finished second behind Simone Biles in the all-around competition while also winning a gold medal on uneven bars.

Jones had withdrawn from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships due to a shoulder issue, but her petition to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials was accepted. However, a knee injury has further delayed her dream of representing the USA at the Olympics.

Kayla DiCello

2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup

Kayla DiCello was an alternate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Team, and this year, she was a strong contender to make it to the five-member USA Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024. She won the Winter Cup competition earlier this year and finished an impressive third in the all-around competition at the U.S. Gymnastics. However, DiCello suffered an Achilles injury during the practice sessions and pulled out from the competition on June 28.

Skye Blakely

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Skye Blakely positioned herself as one of the top contenders to join Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics 2024. She finished second in the all-around competition behind Biles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Blakely ruptured her right Achilles at U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials 2024, and later announced the end of her season in a social media post. The 19-year-old hopes to be back for another shot at the Olympics after four years in Los Angeles.

Gabby Douglas

2024 Core Hydration Classic

Gabby Douglas' comeback has been on the cards since 2023. The all-around Olympic Champion looked all set until she started competing. In her first meet after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Douglas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

She finally made a comeback at the American Classic, and although scratchy, she managed to finish 10th in the all-around competition. Douglas withdrew from the U.S. Classic and also from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships due to an ankle injury. She is expected to be back in the hunt for LA Olympics 2028.

