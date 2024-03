TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2024: Schedule, Order of events, where to watch and more

The Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont 2024, which is set to begin in FMC Natatorium on March 6, will see some of the country's best swimmers take to the pool.

The action will kick off on the first day with some 800m freestyle heats, and will go on to feature finals on all of the other days. Caeleb Dressel will be swimming for the first time since becoming a dad, and fans can catch him participating in the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle, and the 100m butterfly.

Other well-known names that will be swimming at the Pro Swim Series will be Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke. Hafnaoui will be in the pool for the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle. Meanwhile, Finke will compete in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle, as well as the 400m individual medley.

Also in action will be Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Lilly King, and World Champion Torri Huske.

Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont 2024: Where to watch

Fans eager to catch some of the best American swimmers in action can tune into the Peacock network, which will show a live stream of the finals between March 8 and 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, CNBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app will air highlights from the whole event on March 9 at 1:30 p.m., and on March 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont 2024: Full schedule and order of events

Wednesday, 6th March

800 Freestyle

Women’s Heat 1 5:00 pm

Men’s Heat 1 5:10 pm

Women’s Heat 2 5:18 pm

Men’s Heat 2 5:34 pm

Men’s Heat 3 5:42 pm

Men’s Heat 4 5:51 pm

Thursday, 7th March

Prelims

Women's 200M Freestyle 9:00 am

Men's 200M Freestyle 9:15 am

Women's 100M Breaststroke 9:38 am

Men's 100M Breaststroke 9:49 am

Women's 100M Butterfly 10:03 am

Men's 100M Butterfly 10:13 am

Women's 400 Individual Medley 10:28 am

Men's 400 Individual Medley 10:46 am

Finals

Women's 200M Freestyle "B" Final 6:02 pm

Women's 200M Freestyle "A" Final 6:07 pm

Men's 200M Freestyle "B" Final 6:12 pm

Men's 200M Freestyle "A" Final 6:16 pm

Women's 100M Breaststroke "B" Final 6:20 pm

Women's 100M Breaststroke "A" Final 6:25 pm

Men's 100M Breaststroke"B" Final 6:29 pm

Men's 100M Breaststroke "A" Final 6:34 pm

Women's 100M Butterfly "B" Final 6:40 pm

Women's 100M Butterfly "A" Final 6:45 pm

Men's 100M Butterfly "B" Final 6:51 pm

Men's 100M Butterfly "A" Final 6:55 pm

Women's 400 Individual Medley "B" Final 6:59 pm

Women's 400 Individual Medley "A" Final 7:06 pm

Men's 400 Individual Medley "B" Final 7:14 pm

Men's 400 Individual Medley "A" Final 7:21 pm

Women's 200M Freestyle "C" Final 7:28 pm

Men's 200M Freestyle "C" Final 7:30 pm

Women's 100M Breaststroke "C" Final 7:32 pm

Men's 100M Breaststroke "C" Final 7:34 pm

Women's 100M Butterfly "C" Final 7:35 pm

Men's 100M Butterfly "C" Final 7:37 pm

Women's 400 Individual Medley "C" Final 7:38 pm

Men's 400 Individual Medley "C" Final 7:43 pm

Friday, 8th March

Prelims

Women's 200M Butterfly 9:00 am

Men's 200M Butterfly 9:11 am

Women's 50M Freestyle 9:28 am

Men's 50M Freestyle 9:38 am

Women's 100M Backstroke 9:49 am

Men's 100M Backstroke 10:02 am

Women's 200M Breaststroke 10:14 am

Men's 200M Breaststroke 10:32 am

Finals

Women's 200M Butterfly "B" Final 5:57 pm

Women's 200M Butterfly "A" Final 6:02 pm

Men's 200M Butterfly "B" Final 6:06 pm

Men's 200M Butterfly "A" Final 6:11 pm

Women's 50M Freestyle "B" Final 6:15 pm

Women's 50M Freestyle "A" Final 6:19 pm

Men's 50M Freestyle "B" Final 6:22 pm

Men's 50M Freestyle "A" Final 6:26 pm

Women's 100M Backstroke "B" Final 6:28 pm Women's 100M Backstroke "A" Final 6:32 pm

Men's 100M Backstroke "B" Final 6:36 pm

Men's 100M Backstroke "A" Final 6:40 pm

Women's 200M Breaststroke "B" Final 6:43 pm

Women's 200M Breaststroke "A" Final 6:49 pm

Men's 200M Breaststroke "B" Final 6:54 pm

Men's 200M Breaststroke "A" Final 7:00 pm

Women's 400M Freestyle "B" Final 7:04 pm

Women's 400M Freestyle "A" Final 7:11 pm

Men's 400M Freestyle "B" Final 7:18 pm

Men's 400M Freestyle "A" Final 7:25 pm

Women's 200M Butterfly "C" Final 7:35 pm

Men's 200M Butterfly “C" Final 7:38 pm

Women's 50M Freestyle "C" Final 7:42 pm

Men's 50M Freestyle "C" Final 7:43 pm

Women's 100M Backstroke "C" Final 7:45 pm

Men's 100M Backstroke "C" Final 7:48 pm

Women's 200M Breaststroke "C" Final 7:50 pm

Men's 200M Breaststroke "C" Final 7:52 pm

Women's 400M Freestyle "C" Final 7:55 pm Men's 400M Freestyle "C" Final 8:00 pm

Saturday, 9th March

Prelims

Women's 200M Individual Medley 9:00 am

Men's 200M Individual Medley 9:17 am

Women's 200M Backstroke 9:34 am

Men's 200M Backstroke 9:48 am

Women's 100M Freestyle 10:02 am

Men's 100M Freestyle 10:15 am

1500 Meter Freestyle Heats

Women's Heat 1 4:00 pm

Men's Heat 1 4:18 pm

Men's Heat 2 4:35 pm

Top Heat

Women's 1500 Freestyle.6:00 pm

Men's 1500 Freestyle 6:19 pm

Finals

Women's 200M Individual Medley "B" Final 6:35 pm

Women's 200M Individual Medley "A" Final 6:40 pm

Men's 200M Individual Medley "B" Final 6:43 pm

Men's 200M Individual Medley "A" Final 6:48 pm

Women's 200M Backstroke "B"Final 6:51 pm

Women's 200M Backstroke "A" Final 6:56 pm

Men's 200M Backstroke "B" Final 6:59 pm

Men's 200M Backstroke "A"Final 7:04 pm

Women's 100M Freestyle "B" Final 7:07 pm

Women's 100M Freestyle "A" Final 7:10 pm

Men's 100M Freestyle "B"Final 7:12 pm

Men's 100M Freestyle "A"Final 7:15 pm

Women's 200M Individual Medley 7:18 pm

Men's 200M Individual Medley "C"Final 7:20 pm

Women's 200M Backstroke "C"Final 7:23 pm

Men's 200M Backstroke "C" Final 7:25 pm

Women's 100M Freestyle "C" Final 7:27 pm

Men's 100M Freestyle "C" Final 7:28 pm