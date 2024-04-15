U.S Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg Preview: Zane Richards, Thomas Gilman, and Daton Fix headline the field

The U.S Olympic Trials for wrestling are fast approaching, and the men's 57 kg category is the one to watch out for. Unlike certain other weights, where one of the two championship series finalists is already decided, the 57 kg category is wide open.
While no American may have booked a quota for Paris in the event yet, the Olympic trials will see plenty of talent, including World and Olympic medalists. Headlining the field will be first seed Zane Richards. The 30-year-old was the 2023 national champion as well as the Santiago Pan American Games gold medalist.
There to give Richards a run for his money will be Thomas Gilman. Amongst all the wrestlers that will take to the mat in Pennsylvania, Gilman is undoubtedly the one with the most experience.
The American has three World Championships medals to his name, including a gold from 2021. He is also a two-time Pan American Champion, and the bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020.
Another World Championships medalist in the mix in April will be Daton Fix. The University of Oklahoma student won a silver at the Worlds in the 61 kg category but has previously been the Pan American Games champion in the 57 kg weight class.
Vitali Arujau will be another former 61 kg wrestler to watch out for at the U.S Olympic Trials. He is a World Champion in that event but has previously proven to be a powerful force in the lighter category.
U.S Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling: List of 57 kg participants
Challenge Tournament Participants
Zane Richards
Thomas Gilman
Daton Fix
Spencer Lee
Nico Megaludis
Liam Cronin
Daniel DeShazer
Luke Lilledahl
Non-Olympic Weight Qualifiers
Vitali Arujau
Seth Gross
Tyler Graff
Joe Colony
Nahshon Garrett
Nick Suriano
Jesse Mendez
U.S Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling: Tickets and where to watch
America's best wrestlers will take to the mats on April 19 and 20 at the Bryce Jordan Centre in Pennsylvania as they bid to represent the nation at the Paris Olympics.
Fans excited to see the likes of Zane Richards, Thomas Gilman, Daton Fix, and more in action can purchase tickets for the event through Ticketmaster. Single-session passes for the first day of the trials will start from $6, while tickets for April 20 will begin at $37. Full session passes for the U.S Olympic trials will begin from $178.
For fans who aren't able to make it to Pennsylvania to catch the wrestlers live, USA Network and Peacock will be live-streaming the whole event.