USA Track and Field Team for Paris Olympics 2024-Prediction: Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson favorites among sprinters

The USA Track and Field Team for the Paris Olympics will feature some of the biggest stars from the athletics world, but, before heading to the Games, athletes will first have to make their way through a stacked field at home. The US Olympic trials for track and field are scheduled to be held between the 21st and 30th of June, post which fans will get to know who represents the nation on the world's biggest stage in July.

Amongst the favorites to make it to the team are World Champions Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Grant Holloway, Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Sydney McLaughlin. With each country allowed to send only three athletes who have achieved the Olympic qualification mark to the Games, competition at the USA Track and Field Trials will be intense.

In the men's 100m sprint, reigning World Champion Lyles is nearly sure to make it to the team, joined by Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley. Also in contention to make it to the top three are the likes of Courtney Lindsey, Kyree King, and PJ Austin amongst others.

The men's 200m race will see similar names battling it out for the top spots, with the addition of Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek. Knighton was a bronze medalist in the distance at the 2023 World Championships, while Bednarek took the 200m silver at the Tokyo Games.

In the women's 100m and 200m, World Champions Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas remain heavy favorites to make the USA Track and Field Team in both categories. Other competitors to watch out for include Tamara Clark, Tamari Davis, and Twanisha Terry.

Meanwhile, Ryan Crouser, Christopher Nielson, Sam Kendricks are expected to make the cut for the men's field events, while Katie Moon, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Chase Jackson round out the women's team.

USA Track and Field Trials: When and how to watch the country's biggest stars in action

The US Olympic trials are slated to be held between the 21st and 30th of the month, at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Fans excited to catch all the live happenings in Oregon will be treated to multiple live broadcasts of the event. NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and USA Network will all be streaming the events. Additionally, NBC will be televising the competition live as well as on-demand.