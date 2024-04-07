USATF 10-mile Championships 2024: Hilary Bor and Emily Durgin clinches men's and women's titles

The USATF 10-mile Championships took place on April 7 in Washington, DC. The 10-mile Championships was the fourth tournament of the season conducted by the USA Track and Field governing body.

The tournament was hosted by the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run and its live streaming was made available on USATF TV. The event saw numerous high-profile athletes going up against each other in the USATF-organized tournament. The event also offered a huge total prize money of $42,600, with the winner taking home a sum of $10,000.

In the men's category, Hillary Bor was one of the favorites going into the meet. Bor had clinched the championship in the past two years and was looking for his third consecutive title and the 34-year-old didn't disappoint. He won the race in the men's category after registering a time of 45:56.

The American long-distance runner Nathan Martin finished second in the race with a time of 46:00. The 34-year-old missed the first position by the narrow margin of just four seconds. Biya Sambassa, Teshome Mekonen, and Andrew Colley secured the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively, with times of 46:17, 46:33, and 46:38 respectively.

In the women's category, Portland native Emily Durgin clinched the first position with a time of 51:26. Durgin continues her good form in the season after her heroics in the USATF 15km Championships in which she finished third. The 2024 15km champion Rachel Smith finished second with a run time of 51:40.

Annie Frisbie, Jacqueline Gaughan, and Elena Hayday clinched the third, fourth, and fifth positions with times of 52:01, 54:02, and 54:18, respectively. However, Tristin Vann Ord who clinched two USATF circuit finishes last year failed to register a top-five finish at the event. She finished sixth with a run time of 54:31.

Complete list of the winners of the USATF 10-mile Championships

Here is the complete 1-10 list for both the men's and women's events of the tournament:

Men's category:

1. Hillary Bor- 45:56

2. Nathan Martin- 46:00

3. Biya Simbassa- 46:17

4. Teshome Mekonen- 46:33

5. Andrew Colley- 46:38

6. Jacob Thompson- 47:45

7. Shadrack Kipchirchir- 47:45

8. Sam Chelanga- 47:49

9. Ben Kendell- 47:54

10. Cody Baele- 47:58

Women's Category:

1. Emily Durgin- 51:26

2. Rachel Smith- 51:40

3. Annie Frisbie- 52:01

4. Jacqueline Gaughan- 54:02

5. Elena Hayday- 54:18

6. Tristin Vann Ord- 54:31

7. Molly Huddle- 55:08

8. Sydney Bowman- 55:54

9. English Tomlinson- 56:00

10. Carter Norbo- 56:40