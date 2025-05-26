"Very intimidating for me"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on overwhelming start of her faith journey and how she navigated it

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on the beginning of her journey when she started deeply learning about Christianity. She shared how she initially felt intimidated by the presence of people who seemed to know much more than she did.

The hurdles star also mentioned having doubts about whether she would ever be able to catch up. During her appearance on the Unfiltered Waters podcast in February 2024, the 25-year-old was asked what advice she would give to people who haven’t found their faith like hers.

To this, she admitted that the experience was very intimidating for her initially but with the help of Christians and true believers, she navigated the challenges, stating (33:23 onwards):

“It was very intimidating for me as well, um, just because it can seem like people know so much about something that you know so little about, and it's like, 'How am I going to get to that place?'"

“I’m grateful for just community and people around you who can bring you along and teach you. True Christians and true believers are happy to share the gospel, they love to share the gospel. They want to teach and share with you the knowledge that God has imparted to them, because ultimately, it's not coming from you, it's coming from the Lord,” she added.

She further mentioned in the interview how her now-husband Andre played an important role in guiding her early in her faith journey, including helping her understand scripture, reading together and discussing questions among others.

Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's views on faith strengthened during the COVID-19 lockdown, after she experienced a low period following her loss at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on when she realized that she was special

Sydney McLaughlin during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone defined qualifying for the Olympic team at the age of 16 as the moment when she realized that she was special and running at the trials for a reason. During the Upfront Summit, where she interacted with Michael Johnson in an event released in March 2025, she spoke about this moment, stating (1:45 onwards):

“I think just that moment of just lining up against other professionals, women who had trained for that moment for so long, and being a junior in high school, just being here for the experience and actually making the team. I think for me, that solidified that.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone further shared how despite being very young in age compared to seasoned professionals, she made the U.S. Olympics team for the Rio Games in 2016, which made her believe that she was meant to be at that stage. The moment also helped her in realizing the value of experience, although she didn’t have answers for a lot of questions.

After topping both her qualification and semi-final heats, she finished third in the 400m hurdles finals with a 54.15s, behind Dalilah Muhammad (52.88s) and Ashley Spencer (54.02s), to advance in her maiden Olympics. She concluded her Rio Games journey as a semifinalist in her signature event.

