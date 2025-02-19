"Was the boy I was dating a Christian?"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on faith-driven questions that once made her uncomfortable

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once recalled getting uncomfortable with questions related to her faith. The four-time Olympic champion is now vocal about her close relationship with God and thanks Christ in all of her post-race interviews.

McLaughlin-Levrone is widely regarded as the greatest 400m hurdler in history and holds the current world record in the event. She has been holding it since 2021 and has nearly shaved two seconds off the previous mark.

However, the 25-year-old struggled in her early years on the professional circuit, even losing deliberately at the 2016 Olympics after being unable to handle pressure. She has since suggested in her 2024 memoir, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear To Faith' that it was a result of her lack of faith in God.

McLaughlin-Levrone also revealed in the book that she was even afraid to face questions related to her faith, writing:

"One girl I had been very close with for years had fully devoted herself to God, and with that brought change...Much of what had been leisurely conversation shifted to questions pertaining to where my faith stood.

"Things such as, did I love track more than God? Was the boy I was dating a Christian? What if, after my races, I shared scriptures with the announcer? All of those things sounded bizarre to me at the time. I couldn’t understand why she cared so much."

The New Jersey native further added that she felt uncomfortable with the questions and began avoiding the girl.

"As the tone of our conversations changed, I was uncomfortable having them. I started to steer clear of her, wanting to avoid any uncomfortable interrogations," McLaughlin-Levrone added.

McLaughlin-Levrone eventually reconciled after listening to a sermon suggested by her husband Andre Levrone, which she claims made her realize that God could forgive her past sins.

"It was the most beautiful realization of my life" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on listening to the life-changing sermon

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone started dating her husband, Andre Levrone, in 2020, and it was one of the turning points in the Olympian's relationship with God. Andre left his NFL career after three seasons and is now a seminary student at The Master's Seminary.

The former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver suggested McLaughlin-Levrone once that they listen to a sermon on Colossians 3, and the four-time Olympic champion claimed it changed her life.

"In that moment, it clicked...As I listened to the sermon, I finally understood that God could completely and permanently cleanse me from past wrongs and clothe me in his righteousness. It was the most beautiful realization of my life," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wrote in her memoir.

McLaughlin-Levrone got engaged to Andre in 2021, and so much had she become closer to God by then that she told Andre that they shouldn't live in the same house before marriage, which happened the following year.

