WATCH: Lindsey Vonn shares her workout routine amidst a busy and tiring journey from Hong Kong

Three-time Olympic winner and retired alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared a video on Instagram on Thursday from her workout routine in between an exhausting journey. She told her fans that she went to Hong Kong, stopped by Park City, and then headed to Florida.

The 39-year-old champion with 82 World Cup wins also talked about the importance of the workout for her and the fact that she has something big coming up, so it will make her as strong as possible. “Can't miss leg day no matter what!” she added. Lindsey Vonn is trusted by everyone in matters concerning fitness tips and tricks.

“On my way back from Hong Kong I stopped in Park City for a few hours before heading to Florida. Tired and pretty time zone confused, but I still had to get in the workout. Have something big coming up so I'm getting as strong as I can. Can't miss leg day no matter what!”

In the reel shared by Vonn on Instagram, she is seen working out energetically at the gym, wearing a milk-colored top, black joggers and white and black trainers.

Lindsey Vonn’s message resonated with a lot of her 2.3 million followers as many of them proceeded to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Great you're preparing for your surgery, prayers for your healing, support, and comfort”

“I'm getting it L! I made it to 110 degree bend at PT tnite! I am omw back!”

Lindsey Vonn made her mark as an alpine skier and advocate of women's sports

Vonn is considered one of the greatest American alpine skiers. She is a 4x winner of the general World Cup championship and 8x champion of the World Cup in the downhill discipline.

Vonn was the foremost American female to get an Olympic gold trophy in the downhill discipline contest. She gained this victory in the 2010 Winter Olympics. Vonn also won a bronze medal under the Super-G discipline of the Olympics and a bronze in Super-G in the Pyeongchang Games of 2018.

Apart from skiing, Vonn is popularly known as an advocate of women's sports. She operates the Lindsey Vonn Foundation which concentrates on helping needy girls with scholarships. The popular alpine skier is also the author of a New York Times Best Seller book, "Rise: My Story".

The award-winning American skier likewise acknowledged her father for his helpful guidance during her profession's early years.