"We need somebody who’s not going to try to fix us" - When Michael Phelps requested Olympians be allowed to be vulnerable after Simone Biles incident

Michael Phelps once requested the media and the fans to let the Olympians be themselves because they have a lot of weight on their shoulders. His comments came following the withdrawal of Simone Biles from the Tokyo Olympics due to a mental health disease.

Biles suffered from twisties, a mental health condition where gymnasts lose sense of their presence in the air, during the women's team finals in Tokyo. She lost her balance during a vault routine, and after barely saving herself from falling over, the 27-year-old withdrew from the finals.

Biles eventually opted out of all of the individual event finals barring the balance beam, and while many supported her decision, a large section of people criticized it and termed her a 'quitter'.

Michael Phelps was among her supporters and said her condition broke his heart. He requested that Olympians should be allowed to be vulnerable because they carry the weight of a nation on their shoulders. Speaking in an interview with NBC in July 2021, he said:

“The Olympics is overwhelming. The easiest way for me to say this is athletes, and Olympic athletes in general — we need someone who we can trust, somebody that can let us be ourselves and listen. Allow us to become vulnerable. Somebody who’s not going to try to fix us. We carry a lot of weight on our shoulders, and it’s challenging.”

The 23-time Olympic champion himself suffered from mental health issues and was charged with multiple DUI arrests before he fought back and went on to finish his legendary career with five gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Meanwhile, Biles scripted a comeback of her own at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Michael Phelps was in attendance when Simone Biles led Team USA to redemption at the Paris Olympics

Following Simone Biles' withdrawal from the team finals at the Tokyo Olympics, the USA women's gymnastics team had to settle for a silver medal. When Biles qualified for the Olympics last year, she made it clear that she aimed for redemption in Paris and attracted a star-studded crowd of Michael Phelps, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban, Spike Lee, among others for the team finals.

Biles nailed perfect routines including her famed Yurchenko Double Pike to lead the USA back to the gold medal. She went on to win the all-around title as well, becoming the oldest woman in 72 years to win to achieve the first.

The 27-year-old won another gold medal in the floor exercise finals, and a silver medal in the team finals to sign off a remarkable campaign. She was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of The Year at the end of 2024.

