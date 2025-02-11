"We talk about you at the crib so much... you're literally a fish" - When Michael Phelps was snubbed by LeBron James from a unique NBA match

Michael Phelps' was once showered with high praise from NBA legend LeBron James, who was in awe of the Olympian’s swimming talent. However, James hilariously snubbed him from a unique match with his basketball teammates.

Phelps initially announced his retirement from swimming after the 2012 London Olympics. While he was already the most decorated Olympian in history at the time, the American swimmer came out of retirement to win six more medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

James, who had won bronze on his Olympic debut in 2004, skipped the Rio Olympics after leading his then franchise, Cleveland Cavaliers, to their first NBA title. Both were nominated for the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year award that year, but it was James who won the coveted honor.

The four-time NBA champion mentioned Phelps' in his acceptance speech and revealed how much the Olympian's incredible swimming talent had left him and his teammates in awe and 'fear.'

"There were so many unbelievable achievements in 2016, and we've seen so many great athletes," James said (via ESPN). "Obviously, Mike Phelps, you got -- we talk about you at the crib so much, man. "You are literally a fish. Literally. Like, I have no idea how you do what you do."

James added that the 23-time champion would win the game he played with his teammates -- staying under the water for the longest time, but refused to invite him over.

"You would definitely win the game that me and my boys play -- let's see who can stay under the water the longest and not come up. You're not invited to that game, by the way," he added

Michael Phelps attended the James and Cavaliers game against the Phoenix Suns in January 2017 and witnessed another gesture of respect from the basketball icon. After James made a two-hand hammer dunk during the game, he pointed to Phelps in the stand, and explaining his gesture afterward, he said:

"Just recognizing greatness, that's all that's about."

While Phelps is widely regarded as the greatest Olympian in history, James is considered the NBA's greatest, but some may argue he is yet to surpass Michael Jordan's legacy.

“It's just funny” - Michael Phelps on LeBron James pointing toward him after scoring a dunk

Michael Phelps with his wife Nicole at the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with ESPN after the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA game in 2017, Michael Phelps said it was a treat to watch LeBron James and the Co. in action. He also spoke about James’ pointing towards him after scoring the dunk and said it was funny.

"It's just funny. I was just talking to people who were sitting around us and they were like, 'Did he just point at you or is he pointing at me?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I don't really know.' And then he drills a 3. It was awesome," Michael Phelps said.

"Being able to come watch these guys play is always a treat and they gave us so much love over in The [Olympic] Games and being able to just come and see them when they're here in Phoenix is, like I said, a true treat to come and watch."

Phelps has often been spotted on courtside date nights with his wife Nicole at the NBA games following his retirement. He also congratulated James when the four-time NBA MVP was named Team USA’s flag bearer for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony last year.

