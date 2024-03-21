Wendell Foster Half Marathon 2024: Event Information, Prize money, Age groups and more

The fifth annual Wendell Foster Half Marathon & 5k will take place on the 23rd of March, in Owensboro, Kentucky. The race will begin at 7:30 AM CST and will have some lively action.

This half marathon & 5k is held each year by Wendell Foster, a disability support and service organization, with proceeds going towards helping in their mission of empowering people with disabilities.

After the event starts, runners will have four hours to complete the course. While there is no age restriction for the 5k race, participants must be at least 12 to partake in the half marathon. The race begins and ends at Smothers Park, which was established in 1816 and is Owensboro’s first city park.

The event will be fully supported and will feature some full and partial road closures along the course for the safety of the participants. The race will be professionally timed, and while all finishers receive a medal, the top three in each distance will walk away with a cash prize as well.

The Wendell Foster Half Marathon & 5k will also feature a running stroller division and a steps division. The former will consist of people with disabilities being pushed in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, the steps division allows participants to complete either the half-marathon or 5k over a year. They can track their steps each day leading up to March 23, and take their last steps across the finish line.

Wendell Foster Half Marathon and 5k: Prize money details

The Wendell Foster Half Marathon & 5k will award prize money to the top three male and female finishers in both categories. People running the half-marathon will get $750 for finishing first, $500 for finishing second, and $250 for finishing third.

Meanwhile, winners of the 5k will receive $200, while silver and bronze medalists receive $100 and $50 each.

Wendell Foster Half Marathon & 5k: Age Groups

While there are no official age groups for the race, the top three male and female finishers for the below categories will be recognized by the organizers with a commemorative medal.

The categories are:

12-15,

16-19,

20-24,

25-29,

30-34,

35-39,

40-44,

45-49,

50-54,

55-59,

60-64,

65-69,

70-74,

75+