What is Katelyn Ohashi doing now? Everything on the former NCAA champion's life post-gymnastics retirement at 22

After calling time on her gymnastics career in 2019, Katelyn Ohashi now spends her time as a social-media star, engaging in brand partnerships, writing, and photography as well as being involved in the charity Project Heal.

Ohashi, a ten-time UCLA All-American and 2013 American Cup all-around champion, gained global fame in 2019 for her collegiate floor routine in which she scored a perfect 10. The gymnast graduated later that year, and while she isn't competing anymore, she still stays involved with her sport in various manners.

Back in 2021, the UCLA graduate joined Simon Biles on her Gold Over America Tour, a gymnastics-themed touring show that combined sports and entertainment to inspire future generations of female athletes. The Gold Over America Tour played 34 shows in 32 cities and grossed USD 19.3 million.

Together with LR Productions, the former gymnast hosts the Drop It Like It's Hot Invitational tour, a women's artistic gymnastics competition tour that is open to USA Gymnastics, NGA, levels 1-10, and Xcel divisions.

A part of the proceeds for Drop It Like It's Hot go to Project Heal, a charity that helps provide life-saving support to people struggling with eating disorders.

As a social media star, Ohashi enjoys a following of a million people, as she shares regular updates of her life with fans.

The 26-year-old is also keen on brand partnerships. Over the past few years, the former gymnast has worked with Sony Electrics, Billie, Warby Parker, iFit, Popeye, Rent The Runway, Roadway Moving, and many more brands. Recently, she announced the launch of her own leotard line Kojin.

Katelyn Ohashi even runs an Instagram account for her photography, @katiope, and shares her writing on a WordPress account named ‘behindthemadness.’

How many perfect 10s did Katelyn Ohashi earn at UCLA?

In 2019, Katelyn Ohashi went viral for her floor routine that earned her a perfect 10. Set to many popular songs, the eye-catching routine featured some impossibly difficult moves that Ohashi pulled off with ease while smiling broadly and dancing to the tune of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel.

Apart from that viral performance, Ohashi earned ten other perfect scores while competing for UCLA, eight on the floor and two on the beam.

Her other accomplishments as a collegiate gymnast include an NCAA championship gold on the floor. Ohashi was even named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year twice in a row and was the 2019 Pac-12 Co-Champion on the floor.