What is the schedule for Athletics at Paris Olympics? All about track & field, road running, and race walking events' timetable spread across 11 days

The Athletics events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will commence on Thursday, August 1, and conclude on Sunday, August 11. The competition's opening day will see two medal events - the men's 20km race walk and the women's 20km race walk event. Men's 10,000m final will be the only medal event on the second day, alongside multiple qualification events.

Five medal events will be played on the third day of the competition. It includes men's shot put, women's triple jump, 4 x 400m mixed relay, women's 100m, and men's decathlon 1500m.

The women's high jump, men's hammer throw, and men's 100m will be the three medal events on Day 4. Men's pole vault, women's discus throw, women's 5000m, and women's 800m - all four finals are scheduled to be played on August 5.

Trending

Five medal events will take place on Day 6 of Athletics at the Paris Olympics 2024, including women's hammer throw, men's long jump, men's 1500m, women's 3000m steeplechase, and women's 200m.

On Wednesday, August 7, the marathon race walk mixed relay, women's pole vault, men's discus throw, men's 400m, and men's 3000m steeplechase final events will take place.

The five medal events on August 8 are women's long jump, men's javelin throw, men's 200m, women's 400m hurdles, and men's 110m hurdles.

Eight medal events will be played on August 9 (Day 9). They are women's 4 x 100m relay, men's 4 x 100m relay, women's shot put, women's 400m, men's triple jump, women's 10,000m, women's Hepthatlon 800m, and men's 400m hurdles.

Apart from the medal events, several qualification events will also take place from August 2 to August 9.

The penultimate day of the athletics events will see nine finals, including men's marathon, men's high jump, men's 800m, women's javelin throw, women's 100m hurdles, men's 5000m, women's 1500m, men's 4 x 400m relay, and women's 4 x 400m relay.

The women's marathon final will be the only event on the final day (August 11). The athletics competitions at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be hosted across three venues, namely Invalides, Stade de France, and Trocadéro.

The Stade de France will host most of the events across 11 days. Trocadéro will host the two Race Walk events on August 1 and the Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed final on August 7. The Invalides will play host to the men's and women's marathon events.

Athletics at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule and event timings

Thursday, August 1

Men's 20km Race Walk, 1:30 AM ET (7:30 AM Local Time)

Women’s 20km Race Walk, 3:20 AM ET (9:20 AM Local Time)

Friday, August 2

Men’s Decathlon 100m, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A, 4:10 AM ET (10:10 AM Local Time)

Women’s High Jump Qualification, 4:15 AM ET (10:15 AM Local Time)

Women’s 100m Preliminary Round, 4:35 AM ET (10:35 AM Local Time)

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump, 4:55 AM ET (10:55 AM Local Time)

Men’s 1500 m Round 1, 5:05 AM ET (11:05 AM Local Time)

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B, 5:35 AM ET (11:35 AM Local Time)

Women’s 100m Round 1, 5:50 AM ET (11:50 AM Local Time)

Men’s Decathlon Short Put, 6:15 AM ET (12:15 PM Local Time)

Men’s Decathlon High Jump, 12:00 PM ET (6:00 PM Local Time)

Women’s 5000 m Round 1, 12:10 PM ET (6:10 PM Local Time)

Women’s Triple Jump Qualification, 12:15 PM ET (6:15 PM Local Time)

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification - Group A, 12:55 PM ET (6:55 PM Local Time)

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1, 1:10 PM ET (7:10 PM Local Time)

Women's 800m Round 1, 1:45 PM ET (7:45 PM Local Time)

Men's Shot Put Qualification, 2:10 PM ET (8:10 PM Local Time)

Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B, 2:20 PM ET (8:20 PM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon 400m, 2:50 PM ET (8:50 PM Local Time)

Men's 10,000m Final, 3:20 PM ET (9:20 PM Local Time)

Saturday, August 3

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Men's Pole Vault Qualification, 4:10 AM ET (10:10 AM Local Time)

Men's 100m Preliminary Round, 4:35 AM ET (10:35 AM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group A, 4:55 AM ET (10:55 AM Local Time)

Women's 800m Repechage Round, 5:10 AM ET (11:10 AM Local Time)

Men's 100m Round 1, 5:45 AM ET (11:45 AM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group B, 6:00 AM ET (12:00 PM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault, 7:40 AM ET (1:40 PM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group A, 1:10 PM ET (7:10 PM Local Time)

Men's 1500m Repechage Round, 1:15 PM ET (7:15 PM Local Time)

Men's Shot Put Final, 1:35 PM ET (7:35 PM Local Time)

Women's 100m Semi-Final, 1:50 PM ET (7:50 PM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group B, 2:10 PM ET (8:10 PM Local Time)

Women's Triple Jump Final, 2:20 PM ET (8:20 PM Local Time)

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final, 2:55 PM ET (8:55 PM Local Time

Women's 100m Final, 3:20 PM ET (9:20 PM Local Time)

Men's Decathlon 1500m, 3:45 PM ET (9:45 PM Local Time)

Sunday, August 4

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A, 4:20 AM ET (10:20 AM Local Time)

Women's 200m Round 1, 4:55 AM ET (10:55 AM Local Time)

Men's Long Jump Qualification, 5:00 AM ET (11:00 AM Local Time)

Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B, 5:45 AM ET (11:45 AM Local Time)

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1, 5:50 AM ET (11:50 AM Local Time)

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1, 6:35 AM ET (12:35 PM Local Time)

Men's 400m Round 1,1:05 PM ET (7:05 PM Local Time)

Women's High Jump Final,1:50 PM ET (7:50 PM Local Time)

Men's 100m Semi-Final, 2:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Local Time)

Men's Hammer Throw Final, 2:30 PM ET (8:30 PM Local Time)

Women's 800m Semi-Final, 2:40 PM ET (8:40 PM Local Time)

Men's 1500m Semi-Final, 3:15 PM ET (9:15 PM Local Time)

Men's 100m Final, 3:55 PM ET (9:55 PM Local Time)

Monday, August 5

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A, 4:10 AM ET (10:10 AM Local Time)

Women's Pole Vault Qualification, 4:40 AM ET (10:40 AM Local Time)

Women's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round, 4:50 AM ET (10:50 AM Local Time)

Men's 400m Repechage Round, 5:20 AM ET (11:20 AM Local Time)

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B, 5:35 AM ET (11:35 AM Local Time)

Women's 400m Round 1, 5:55 AM ET (11:55 AM Local Time)

Women's 200m Repechage Round, 6:50 AM ET (12:50 PM Local Time)

Men's Pole Vault Final, 1:00 PM ET (7:00 PM Local Time)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, 1:04 PM ET (7:04 PM Local Time)

Men's 200m Round 1, 1:55 PM ET (7:55 PM Local Time)

Women's Discus Throw Final, 2:30 PM ET (8:30 PM Local Time)

Women's 200m Semi-Final, 2:45 PM ET (8:45 PM Local Time)

Women's 5000m Final, 3:10 PM ET (9:10 PM Local Time)

Women's 800m Final, 3:55 PM ET (9:55 PM Local Time)

Tuesday, August 6

Women's 1500m Round 1, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A, 4:20 AM ET ( 10:20 AM Local Time)

Men's 110m Hurdles Repechage Round, 4:50 AM ET ( 10:50 AM Local Time)

Women's Long Jump Qualification, 5:15 AM ET (11:15 AM Local Time)

Women's 400m Repechage Round, 5:20 AM ET (11:20 AM Local Time)

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B, 5:50 AM ET (11:50 AM Local Time)

Men's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round, 6:00 AM ET (12:00 PM Local Time)

Men's 200m Repechage Round, 6:30 AM ET (12:30 PM Local Time)

Men's 400m Semi-Final, 1:35 PM ET (7:35 PM Local Time)

Women's Hammer Throw Final, 2:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Local Time)

Women's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final, 2:07 PM ET (8:07 PM Local Time)

Men's Long Jump Final, 2:20 PM ET (8:20 PM Local Time)

Men's 1500m Final, 2:50 PM ET (8:50 PM Local Time)

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, 3:10 PM ET (9:10 PM Local Time)

Women's 200m Final, 3:40 PM ET (9:40 PM Local Time)

Wednesday, August 7

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed, 1:30 AM ET (7:30 AM Local Time)

Men's High Jump Qualification, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, 4:15 AM ET (10:15 AM Local Time)

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A, 4:25 AM ET (10:25 AM Local Time)

Men's 5000m Round 1, 5:10 AM ET (11:10 AM Local Time)

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B, 5:50 AM ET (11:50 AM Local Time)

Men's 800m Round 1, 5:55 AM ET (11:55 AM Local Time)

Women's 1500m Repechage Round, 6:45 AM ET (12:45 PM Local Time)

Women's Pole Vault Final, 1:00 PM ET (7:00 PM Local Time)

Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Final, 1:05 PM ET (7:05 PM Local Time)

Men's Triple Jump Qualification, 1:15 PM ET (7:15 PM Local Time)

Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final, 1:35 PM ET (7:35 PM Local Time)

Men's 200m Semi-Final, 2:02 PM ET (8:02 PM Local Time)

Men's Discus Throw Final, 2:25 PM ET (8:25 PM Local Time)

Women's 400m Semi-Final, 2:45 PM ET (8:45 PM Local Time)

Men's 400m Final, 3:20 PM ET (9:20 PM Local Time)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final, 3:40 PM ET (9:40 PM Local Time)

Thursday, August 8

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Women's Shot Put Qualification, 4:25 AM ET (10:25 AM Local Time)

Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round, 4:35 AM ET (10:35 AM Local Time)

Women's Heptathlon High Jump, 5:05 AM ET (11:05 AM Local Time)

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, 5:10 AM ET (11:10 AM Local Time)

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, 5:35 AM ET (11:35 AM Local Time)

Men's 800m Repechage Round, 6:00 AM ET (12:00 PM Local Time)

Women's 1500m Semi-Final, 1:35 PM ET (7:35 PM Local Time)

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put, 1:35 PM ET (7:35 PM Local Time)

Women's Long Jump Final, 2:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Local Time)

Men's Javelin Throw Final, 2:25 PM ET (8:25 PM Local Time)

Men's 200m Final, 2:30 PM ET (8:30 PM Local Time)

Women's Heptathlon 200m, 2:55 PM ET (8:55 PM Local Time)

Women's 400m Hurdles Final, 3:25 PM ET (9:25 PM Local Time)

Men's 110m Hurdles Final, 3:45 PM ET (9:45 PM Local Time)

Friday, August 9

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump, 4:05 AM ET (10:05 AM Local Time)

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 4:40 AM ET (10:40 AM Local Time)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, 5:05 AM ET (11:05 AM Local Time)

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - Group A, 5:20 AM ET (11:20 AM Local Time)

Men's 800m Semi-Final, 5:30 AM ET (11:30 AM Local Time)

Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Final, 6:05 PM ET (12:05 PM Local Time)

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - Group B, 6:30 AM ET (12:30 PM Local Time)

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final, 1:30 AM ET (7:30 PM Local Time)

Women's Shot Put Final, 1:40 PM ET (7:40 PM Local Time)

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final, 1:45 PM ET (7:45 PM Local Time)

Women's 400m Final, 2:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Local Time)

Men's Triple Jump Final, 2:10 PM ET (8:10 PM Local Time)

Women's Heptathlon 800m, 2:15 PM ET (8:15 PM Local Time)

Women's 10,000m Final, 2:55 PM ET (8:55 PM Local Time)

Men's 400m Hurdles Final, 3:45 PM ET (9:45 PM Local Time)

Saturday, August 10

Men’s Marathon, 2:00 AM ET (8:00 AM Local Time)

Men’s High Jump Final, 1:10 PM ET (7:10 PM Local Time)

Men’s 800m Final, 1:25 PM ET (7:25 PM Local Time)

Women’s Javelin Throw Final, 1:40 PM ET (7:40 PM Local Time)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, 1:45 PM ET (7:45 PM Local Time)

Men’s 5000m Final, 2:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Local Time)

Women’s 1500m Final, 2:25 PM ET (8:25 PM Local Time)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final, 3:12 PM ET (9:12 PM Local Time)

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, 3:22 PM ET (9:22 PM Local Time)

Sunday, August 11

Women’s Marathon, 2:00 AM ET (8:00 AM Local Time)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback