What spikes does Noah Lyles wear? Everything to know about the shoes that led to the sprinter's World Indoor Championships silver

Noah Lyles’ blistering sprints have been supported by the Adidas Adizero Prime SP2. The shoe weighs merely 119 grams and is ideal for short distances between 60 and 400m. The SP2s feature a carbon and nylon strike plate, an engineered upper mesh, and light strike cushioning in the midsole.

In 2022, Lyles stunned the track and field world when he ran 19.31s at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. At that time, the 26-year-old was wearing the Adizero Prime SP2. The American wasn't the only one on the podium sporting that pair, as his compatriot Erriyon Knighton won bronze wearing the same shoes.

A few months later, in April 2023, Lyles shared a video on his YouTube channel, labeling the SP2 his favorite shoes ever.

In the clip, someone in the background can be heard asking, ‘Hey Noah, what spikes do you run in,’ to which the sprinter replied:

“These are the Prime SP2s, these are my favorites.”

Later in the same year, at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles was seen wearing the same shoes for his races. While at Budapest, Lyles made history, winning gold in the 100, 200, and 4x100m sprints. On his way to the win in the 100m, he clocked a personal best of 9.83s.

Most recently, Lyles was sporting the Adidas Adizero Prime SP2 at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, where he won silver in the 60m sprint.

With the 2024 Olympics approaching, fans are excited to see if Adidas and Lyles collaborate to come up with a new shoe for the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles breaks down his silver at the World Indoor Championships

For Noah Lyles, 2024 has certainly started on the right foot. The American dropped two world lead times in the 60m in February, marking the first time he's been able to clock 6.4s in the distance.

Now, Lyles has followed that up with a silver at the World Indoor Championships. Racing in Glasgow, the American clocked a 6.44s, falling short of Coleman’s 6.41s. However, for the 26-year-old, who is known for a slower start before he goes on to dominate the field, this 6.44s will prove to be an immense advantage when he runs the 100m in Paris.

Speaking to Citius Magazine about his time in Glasgow, Noah Lyles shared his excitement of finally being consistent within the 6.4s mark.

“It's so exciting, so exciting, cause I've never been here before, I remember last year I was trying to get into that 6.4, it's just not happening. Now I'm beyond just getting into 6.4, I'm at 6.4 multiple times, dropping into 6.43, having 6.47 at prelims, having stumbles and still running like wow, okay, I am now a 6.4 runner,” he stated.