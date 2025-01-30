Who is Dani Busboom Kelly? Everything you need to know about the former athlete who will replace John Cook as head coach of Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly has been named the fourth head coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team. A former Husker herself, the 39-year-old will be replacing John Cook.

Busboom Kelly played and coached under Cook himself, and will bring a wealth of experience to her new role. In 2024, she led the Louisville Cardinals to their second NCAA finals in three years. As the 2021 AVCA National Coach of the Year prepares to lead the Huskers in their hunt for their fifth national title, here is everything you need to know about her.

Dani Busboom Kelly's family and hometown

Busboom Kelly was born on May 5 in 1985, to parents Bonnie and Gene Busboom. She was raised in Cortland, Nebraska and studied at the Adams Freeman High School. In 2010, the 39-year-old married former Nebraska football star Lane Kelly, with whom she shares son Boone.

Dani Busboom Kelly’s high school sporting career

While she is known as a volleyball star, Busboom Kelly excelled at multiple sports as a high schooler. Competing for Adams Freeman High School, she led her team to two state basketball championships, and one state volleyball title. Individually, she won a gold medal in the Class D 100m hurdles.

Dani Busboom Kelly's volleyball career

After excelling at multiple sports as a teenager, Busboom Kelly chose to focus on volleyball for her collegiate career. She joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2003, as a setter. She moved to the position of libero in 2006. As an athlete for the Huskers, Busboom Kelly was excellent, leading her team to three Big 12 titles, two NCAA finals, and the 2006 national championships.

Her career with the Huskers saw her become one of only two players to rank among NU’s all-time leaders in both digs (1,281, second) and assists (2,873, eighth). During her time on the court, Busboom Kelly was a four-year starter for the team, leading them to a 124-10 record, the best in school history. The 39-year-old was also considered the Big 12’s best libero in 2006, setting a new single season digs record for Nebraska.

Busboom Kelly also excelled academically, and was named to the 2006 second-team academic All-District VII selection. She also earned six Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll accolades and became a three-time first-team academic All-Big 12 honoree. In 2007, she graduated from Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in communications studies.

Dani Busboom Kelly's coaching career

Dani Busboom Kelly began her coaching career in 2011, spending one season with the Louisville Cardinals before returning to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2012, working as an assistant coach under John Cook. She spent five years in the position, and was responsible for the team's setters, liberos, and outside hitters, while also overlooking recruitment.

In 2017, the 39-year-old returned to the Cardinals, this time as head coach. In her first year with the team she led them to an ACC Championships. Two years later, the Cards reached the national quarterfinals, marking their highest finish in program history. In 2021, the team reached their first national semifinal, and in 2022 and 2024, the Cardinals finished as runner-ups in the NCAA Championships.

Dani Busboom Kelly on returning to the Nebraska Cornhuskers

After a storied career with the Louisville Cardinals, Busboom Kelly has now returned to her alma mater as the head coach. In an official statement, the 39-year-old made her feelings known about the new step in her career, saying,

“The opportunity to come home to Nebraska is more than a dream come true. I want to thank Troy Dannen, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, and Kristen Brown for their trust in me to continue the legacy of Nebraska volleyball. A huge thank you to John Cook. I would not be here without his mentorship and support."

" I’ve gotten chills listening to the roars in the Coliseum and now Devaney since I was nine years old. Nebraska is the greatest place in the world to play volleyball and I am honored to be a part of it once again! My family and I can’t wait to get to work and bring more championships home. Go Big Red," she added.

In the 2024 season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers made a semifinals appearance in the national championships, losing to Penn State, the eventual champions. Dani Busboom Kelly will now look to lead the team back to the summit clash in her first season as head coach.

