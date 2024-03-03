Who is Elle St. Pierre's husband? Everything to know about the man behind the World Indoor Championships gold-medalist

Elle St. Pierre is married to childhood sweetheart Jamie St. Pierre. The two live in Vermont, Montgomery, a town of less than 1000 people. The two first started dating when they were freshmen in high school.

Jamie is a dairy farmer and sugarer who studied animal science at Cornell University. While Elle has traveled all over the globe for her races and athletic exploits, her husband often takes international trips to learn different dairy farming techniques.

Once, when in Doha, Qatar, to cheer for Elle at her race, Jamie found the time to stop at a local dairy to study and understand how dairy farming differs in the Middle East.

The couple tied the knot on September 5, 2020, on their family farm, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ivan, on March 4, 2023.

Elle St. Pierre and her husband even train together sometimes, with Jamie on a bike as the sprinter gets in her workout for the day.

"We went over to Lake Carmi for some water training and she's walking through the water with a floaty, while I was in a kayak and all you can see is her head popping out of the water. And sometimes I will follow along with her on my bike through the trails near our home, that's the only way I can keep up,” Jamie told the Burlington Free Press.

He went on to add that his wife was a natural at everything she did and that her competitive spirit wasn't limited to the track.

"Everything that Elle has ever done, she has been good at. She is competitive as all hell and wants to win. Whether it is cornhole, putting hours in on the farm or track meets — she comes to win," Jamie added.

Elle St. Pierre wins gold at the World Indoor Championships

Meanwhile, Elle St. Pierre is thriving on the professional front. In February, less than a year after having given birth to her first child, the 29-year-old raced at the 2024 Millrose Games, smashing her own American record in the mile.

From there, Elle went on to win the 3000m race at the USATF Indoor Championships, clocking a 8:54.40, and securing a berth to Glasgow.

Now, while in Glasgow at the World Indoor Championships, the sprinter has proven she's a force to be reckoned with, storming to gold in the 3000m with a time of 8:20.87.