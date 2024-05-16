Who is Godson Oghenebrume? Meet Ese Brume's younger brother who stormed to the 100m gold at the SEC Championships

Godson Oghenebrume is the brother of Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Ese Brume, who recently qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Oghenebrume just stormed to his second consecutive 100m victory at the Southeast Conference Championships, and he's done it in style. Clocking a wind-legal 9.99 for the win, this marks the first time the youngster has dipped under the 10 second mark in this Olympic Qualification period, essentially confirming a ticket to the Paris Games.

Oghenebrume’s sporting resume is long, and this SEC title is a cherry on top of his list of achievements. Here is everything you need to know about the Nigerian, on and off the track.

Godson Oghenebrume’s family and hometown

Oghenebrume was born on the 27th of May, 2003 in Ughelli in Nigeria. His parents are Dickson and Sally Edje Brume. The sprinter hails from a sporting family and has four siblings, Godsent, Karo, Ochuko and the most popular of them all, Ese.

Ese Brume is a long-jumper and has won an Olympic bronze and two World Championship medals in the event. She is also a two-time Commonwealth Games gold-medalist. Meanwhile, his other sister, Karo is a sprinter as well, and she competes for the University of Texas at El Paso Miners.

Godson Oghenebrume's education

Oghenebrume completed his early education at the Onoriede International School in Nigeria. He signed with the Louisiana State University in late 2022, intending to compete for them at the NCAA collegiate circuit. At LSU, the sprinter is currently pursuing a degree in sports administration.

Godson Oghenebrume's athletic career

Godson Oghenebrume first singled himself out as a threat to watch out for in 2019 when he stormed to the 100m title at the Nigerian U18 Championships held in Ilaro. A couple of months later he topped the 200m podium at the Nigerian Championships in Kaduna, clocking an impressive 21.56.

2021 was another blockbuster year for the young sprinter. He took silver in the 100m at the All Corners Meet and the PVAMU Invite. He also made it to the finals of the World Athletics U20 Championships, having clocked a 10.13 that placed him third in the U20 all-time list at the Nigerian Trials.

The next year, Godson Oghenebrume was crowned champion of both the Joe May Invitational and the Tom Jones Memorial in the 100m. In 2023, the sprinter stormed to the LSU Twilight gold in the 60m, with a 6.58 that placed him third on the program's all-time list.

Oghenebrume was outstanding in the outdoor season of the same year, winning the 100m and 4x100m events at the LSU Lloyd Wills Invitational, LSU Invitational, and the SEC Championships. He was later crowned NCAA Champion in the 4x100m, and took silver in the 100m. He clocked a 9.90 for his seidn place finish, which was the second fastest time in program history, third in Nigerian history, and seventh in NCAA and African history.

In his collegiate career so far, the athlete is a two-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, 2022-23 USTFCCCA South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year and LSWA Men’s Track Athlete of the Year. He also holds the collegiate record in the 4x100m relays, having clocked a 37.90 alongside teammates at the SEC Championships finals.