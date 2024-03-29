Who is Jake Odey-Jordan? Everything about the 16 year Old who stands in contention with Quincy Wilson after clocking 20.66s in the 200m

Jake Odey-Jordan is a 16-year-old athlete making waves across America, and for good reason. The youngster has clocked some very impressive times, and just three months into 2024 he has reset his personal best in the 55m, 60m, 200m, and 300m sprints.

The Archbishop Carroll High School student first stole the spotlight in January’s Virginia Showcase event that was held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. In the 55m race, Jake Odey-Jordan clocked a personal best of 6.34. He later went on to shatter his record in the 300m at the same competition, clocking a 34.74.

March has been the highlight of Odey-Jordan’s year so far. Competing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals he raced to a 6.79 finish in the 60m, placing second in his semifinals. While he went on to participate in the finals, he finished with a time of 6.88.

A day later at the same event in Boston, the 16-year-old left audiences stunned when he clocked a 20.66 in the 200m sprint to claim gold. En route to his win, Jake Odey-Jordan set a new school record, with his 20.66 being enough to place him 11th on the American U-18 list.

Jake Odey-Jordan vs Quincy Wilson: Who is faster?

Jake Odey-Jordan and Quincy Wilson are both making noise on the national circuit at the moment, clocking times that seem impossible for 16-year-olds.

While Odey-Jordan seems to be focusing on the shorter distances, Wilson's specialty is the 400m, where he holds the U-18 world indoor record.

Comparing the duo's 300m times, Wilson is the faster runner. He boasts a personal best of 33.11 in the event, set at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational in New York, in February 2024. This 33.11 makes him well over a second faster than the Archbishop Carroll High School sprinter, which in sprinting terms is an eternity.

However, when it comes to the 200m, Odey-Jordan has his compatriot beat. Wilson's best in the event, a 22.15 is a second and a second and a half slower than his rival’s 20.66.