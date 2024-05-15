Who is Jameesia Ford? Everything to know about the South Carolina freshman who tied Allyson Felix's U20 200m American record

South Carolina freshman Jameesia Ford has once again proven that she's the one to watch out for in the collegiate circuit. Competing at the 2024 Southeastern Conference Championship, the youngster raced to a second-place finish in the 200m with a time of 22.11s, successfully tying Allyson Felix's U20 American record in the event.

Ford has been making headlines for a few years now, and she's only gotten better after signing with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is everything you need to know about the youngster.

Jameesia Ford’s family and hometown

Ford was born in Hampton, Virginia, on January 26, 2005, and grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Hailing from a sporting family, the sprinter's father, Walter Ford, is a U.S. Army veteran who was a high school footballer at Virginia Hampton High. He played for Virginia Tech in his collegiate career. Ford has a younger sister named Janiyah.

When did Jameesia Ford take up sprinting?

The South Carolina Gamecocks sprinter took up running at the age of just seven after her parents saw her beating boys her age and older at a cookout the family went to. After witnessing her talent for sprinting, they signed her up to the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department's winter training program for track and field.

Jameesia Ford's Education

Ford studied at the John Griffin Middle School and the Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, winning multiple championships in her scholastic career. The youngster then signed with the University of South Carolina for her collegiate career.

Jameesia Ford’s athletics career

Jameesia Ford first singled herself out as a force to watch out for when she was just 11 and won silver in the 400m at the Sacramento USATF U13 National Junior Olympic Championships. A year later she was crowned U13 national champion in both the 100 and 200m.

2018 saw her win the 400m race at the Greensboro USATF Hershey National JO Championships, and a year later she was the AAU Junior Olympic Champion in the 200m.

2022 was a number year for Ford. The Adidas Outdoor Nations saw her win the 100m, 200m, and 400m races. A little over a month later she won the 200m and 400m at the AAU Junior Olympics, finishing second in the 100m.

2023 saw her finish second in the 200m at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, and claim bronze in the 400m at the USA U20 Championships. She ended her year on a high when she clocked a 35.83 in the 300m to set a new indoor world U20 record.

So far this year, Jameesia Ford has claimed two national championships as a freshman with the South Carolina Gamecocks, winning the indoor 200m and 4x400m relays. She also claimed 200m titles at the Florida Pepsi Relays, Razorback Invitational, and Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational.

She also won the 400m races at the New Balance Indoor Nationals and Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational. She was also part of the team that won the 4x400m mixed relay event at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships.