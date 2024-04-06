Who is Nickecoy Bramwell? Everything about the 16-year old athlete who shattered Usain Bolt's record that stood for 22 years

Nickecoy Bramwell is a Jamaican athlete who represents Calabar High, a school in Kingston.

Bramwell recently entered the record books at the 51st Carifta Games at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Grenada. The 16-year-old won gold in the boys U17 400m sprint, clocking 47.26 seconds, thus beating Usain Bolt's longstanding record in the discipline that stood 22 years.

For Bramwell, the journey to this medal-winning performance wasn't easy. The Jamaican overcame multiple injury battles, including an ongoing hamstring issue to claim his spot at the podium.

While this performance by the Calabar High School student is certainly phenomenal, this isn't all he's got in the tank. His personal best in the 400m sprint is a thunderous 46.75 he set while racing at his school earlier this year.

Alongside his athletic ability in the middle distance, Nickecoy Bramwell also boasts incredible variety. On 20th January, the same day he clocked his personal best in the 400m, the young Jamaican also set a new personal record in the 100m, clocking an impressive 10.94.

Just under a month later, Bramwell reset his own best in the 200m, running a 21.45 while at the National Stadium in Kingston. This time was enough to cocoh him gold in the Class 2 Finals at the Corporate Area Development Meet he was competing at.

Nickecoy Bramwell: "Since last summer, I have been eyeing the record, so it’s a great feeling"

Nickecoy Bramwell said that he had been targeting Bolt's U17 400m record since the previous summer, expressing his delight on breaking it.

Speaking to media after this race, the young Jamaican said:

“It’s a wonderful feeling to break the record. Since last summer, I have been eyeing the record, so it’s a great feeling I could come out here and get it. I just took my mind off it and focused on the record.”

For Bramwell, this isn't his only title-winning performance of the year. 2024 has seen the youngster claim the 100m and 400m gold in the Class 2 McKenley/ Wint Invitational Meet finals, as well as finishing first in the 200m Finals 2 of the OnDiRun / JC Sprint Fest 200.

This season has also seen Nickecoy Bramwell win gold in the 400m at the Youngster Goldsmith National Athletic Classic and the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships.