Who is Rachel Sung? Everything about the player all set to represent the United States in table tennis at the Paris Olympic Games

Rachel Sung is an American table tennis player who competes on the national team. In her collegiate career, Sung competed for UCLA as a freshman. The youngster already has a long list of achievements to her name, including a Pan American Games gold and multiple national championships.

Rachel Sung first marked herself as an up-and-coming star back in 2012, when she won the girls U-9 singles at the US Open, alongside finishing with a silver in the U-11 category.

After multiple impressive performances on the junior level in the national circuit, 2015 saw the paddler break out onto the international scene. In 2015, she was a singles bronze medalist at the Butterfly Canadian Junior and Cadet Open and a silver medalist at the China Junior & Cadet Open.

The next year, Rachel Sung won the 2017 Italian Junior & Cadet Open. That year she also had a breakout performance at the ITTF Pan American Junior Championships, winning a mixed doubles bronze and team gold.

In 2018, Sung bettered her record at the ITTF Pan American Junior Championships, defending her team gold and winning the women's doubles.

After a few more impressive years on the junior circuits, 2022 saw the American mark her arrival on the senior scene with a bang. Competing at the US National Table Tennis Championships Hsing Family, she won bronze in the women's singles, before going on to win the women's doubles event at the 2022 U.S. Open Table Tennis Championships.

In 2023, after winning the title at the women's doubles event in the 2023 U.S. National Table Tennis Championships, Sung and her UCLA roommate, Amy Wang, clinched gold at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Who will join Rachel Sung in representing America in table tennis at the 2024 Olympic Games?

Competing at the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials for table tennis between March 21st and 24th in West Monroe, Los Angeles, Rachel Sung solidified her place on the American team for Paris, after finishing second in the women's singles event.

She will be joined by her UCLA roommate and women's doubles partner, Amy Wang, who was the top qualifier in LA, and compatriot Lily Zhang.

Meanwhile, Kanak Jha and Nikhil Kumar made up the top two in the men's singles. While the women have booked their berth for Paris, Jha and Kumar will continue their qualification journey at the upcoming ITTF Americas Qualification Event in Lima, Peru.