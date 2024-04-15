Who is Tarsis Orogot? Everything about the University of Alabama sprinter who has qualified for the Paris Olympics

Tarsis Orogot is a 100m and 200m sprinter from Uganda, who currently races for the University of Alabama. The 21-year-old has notched several impressive performances over the past few years and is someone to keep a keen eye on.

Orogot first made himself known as an upcoming threat in the sprinting distances in 2017 when he ran a time of 10.6 in the 100m aged just 14, to storm to the top of the podium at the Kampala UAF Trails. That same year, he proved he also had what it took to shine in the 200m, placing fifth in the Ugandan Championships with a time of 22.65.

A few years later, in 2021, Tarsis Orogot earned respect on the global stage when competing at the U20 World Athletics Championships. In his debut international event, the Ugandan made it to the finals of the 200m, finishing fourth. He also made the semifinals of the 100m, falling just short of second place.

That same year, the youngster signed with the University of Alabama and continued to make waves on the American collegiate circuit.

2022 saw Orogot make it to the World Athletics Championships for the 200m, becoming the first Ugandan to do so. Meanwhile, on the collegiate level, he won bronze in the 200m and silver as a member of the 4x400-meter relay at the SEC Championships, apart from a gold in the 200-meter dash at the Tom Jones Memorial.

In 2023, the 21-year-old set a world-leading time of 20.20 in the 200m, while racing at the the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque.

Tarsis Orogot qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Tarsis Orogot has marked a new milestone in his career, qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Racing at the Tom Jones Memorial, the University of Alabama student clocked a 19.90 in his season opener to dip under the Olympic qualification mark of 20.16.

With this 19.90, Orogot has bettered his national record and personal best of 19.94. This time is also a new school record, as well as the NCAA leading time of the year.

Joining the Ugandan on the podium in second place was Penn State's Cheickna Traore with a time of 20.25, while Jordan Ware of Mississippi State came in third with a 20.29.