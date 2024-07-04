Who will be Sha'Carri Richardson's biggest competitor at the Paris Olympics in the 100m? All about the former World Champion's rivals

Sha'Carri Richardson’s biggest competitors at the Paris Olympics will be Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The American dominated the track at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and will have to work her way past the Jamaicans later this summer as she bids for gold.

Jackson and Fraser-Pryce are legends of the sprinting world, and both boast of an impressive resume at the Games. Jackson, who began her career as a 400m runner, shifted to the shorter distances in 2021, and has gone on to claim an Olympic bronze, two World Championships silvers, and a Diamond League trophy in the 100m.

On the other hand, Fraser-Pryce is an equal threat to Sha'Carri Richardson at the Games. The Jamaican is widely considered to be one of the greatest sprinters of all time, and has medaled in the 100m distance at four consecutive Olympic Games.

In 2008 and 2012 Fraser-Pryce walked out of Beijing and London with a gold, while she took a bronze and silver in the distance in 2016 and 2020 respectively. The 37-year-old is also a five-time 100m World Champion

Sha'Carri Richardson vs Shericka Jackson: Head-to-head comparison

Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

When it comes to the head-to-head between Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson, the American trials her Jamaican counterparts 4-5. Their first meeting was at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, where Richardson finished last and Jackson took bronze.

Racing the same event a year later, the 24-year-old got her revenge when she finished ahead of the Jamaican to take silver. Jackson the went on to win their next two encounters, only for Richardson to one up her and outdo her at the Doha Diamond League, Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, and the World Athletics Championships.

The duo's last clash came at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, where Shericka Jackson finsihed first with a 10.70, while Richardson was just outside of the podium with a 10.80.

Sha'Carri Richardson vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Head-to-head comparison

Mueller Grand Prix Gateshead - 2021 Diamond League

Meanwhile, in the head-to-head stats between Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the American has the upper hand, having finished ahead of her in four of the seven times the two were involved in the same.

The first three times that Richardson and Fraser-Pryce battled each other was at the 2019 Prefontaine Classic and the heats as well as the finals of the 2021 Muller Grand Prix, with the former emerging victorious each time.

The Jamaican proceeded to get her revenge in a similar fashion, winning the duo's next three races, which were the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, the 2022 Memorial van Damme, and the 2022 Diamond League Finals.

The last time Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clashed swords was at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where Richardson took gold and Fraser-Pryce settled for bronze.

