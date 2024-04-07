Why did Abby Steiner have to undergo surgery? Everything about the US 200m indoor record holder's comeback

Top American athlete Abby Steiner had just made a remarkable comeback at the Gamecocks Invitational held in Columbia, South Carolina. In the event that took place on April 6, Steiner kickstarted her season with an impressive victory. Despite being an expert in the 60m, 100m, and 200m races, the 23-year-old clinched gold in the 400m race at the just concluded meet.

Steiner had been suffering from an injury in her left heel during last season and had to go off the track to undergo surgery. She had told her fans that the fracture had been disturbing her and constantly brought about so much pain in her games and workouts.

Due to that, the University of Kentucky player declared her season’s end in 2023 after participating in the US Track and Field Championships. After clinching fourth spot in the 200m round, Steiner decided to concentrate on her health for the rest of the year.

Just after one year, Steiner is back and the 23-year-old athlete has secured an incredible win after achieving 51.58s. Karimah Davis, 3x AAU Junior Olympic All-American champion, and Jahnile Registre, Gamecock Opener 400m race champion followed her in second and third positions, clocking 51.98s and 53.99s, respectively.

Abby Steiner had triumphed greatly at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championship, where she secured the NCAA indoor title by clocking 22.16s in the 200m. The 2022 Honda Award champion also got double gold medals at the 2022 World Championship in Eugene.

Abby Steiner's achievements continue to enhance her partnership with PUMA

Abby Steiner was signed by the popular sports company PUMA in 2022 and has continued to be an exemplary ambassador for the brand. PUMA, being a world-leading sports brand, was glad to have the 22-year-old American champion and 2022 second-fastest woman in the world over a 200m distance as one of their ambassadors.

Their Head of Running Sports Marketing had said:

“Abby Steiner is one of the most exciting upcoming stars in Track and Field. We believe that she will have a brilliant career and we want to be by her side and support her”

On her part, Steiner was very excited about the deal.

“PUMA’s list of high-performance athletes is impressive and being one of them just feels amazing. I am very happy to be part of the PUMA family now and I can't wait to take off”

Poll : What do you think of Abby Steiner comeback at the 2024 Gamecocks Invitational? Great Awesome 0 votes View Discussion