World Athletic Relays 2024: Full list of qualified teams for the Paris Olympics

Relay teams from around the world gathered in the Bahamas on May 4 and 5 for the 2024 edition of the World Athletic Relays. The competition is notably a major window for teams looking to book their places for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

More than 70 teams (14 each from men's 4x100m, men's 4x400m, women's 4x100m, women's 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m) booked their berths in the Olympics on Sunday.

Only two nations - the United States of America, and Great Britain & Northern Island - were able to book their places in all the five events. The USA clinched four of the five event finales courtesy of their high-profile teams which included athletes like Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas.

On the other hand, six nations (France, Italy, Germany, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Poland) qualified for four out of the five events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Two more berths are still vacant and will be filled based on the rankings during the qualification period (December 31, 2022, to June 30, 2024).

On that note, let's take a look at all the qualified teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics after the conclusion of the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

World Athletic Relays 2024: Full list of qualified teams

United States of America Men's Relays team

Here is a list of all the qualified teams for various relay events of the 2024 Olympics:

Women's 4x100m

1. Australia

2. Canada

3. Cote D'Ivoire

4. France

5. Germany

6. Great Britain and Northern Island

7. Italy

8. Jamaica

9. Nigeria

10. Poland

11. Switzerland

12. Trinidad and Tobago

13. United States of America

14. Netherlands

Men's 4x100m

1. Australia

2. China

3. Canada

4. France

5. Germany

6. Ghana

7. Great Britain and Northern Island

8. Italy

9. Jamaica

10. Japan

11. Liberia

12. United States of Americ

13. South Africa

14. Nigeria

Women's 4x400m

1.Belgium

2. Canada

3. France

4. Great Britain and Northern Island

5. United States of America

6. India

7. Ireland

8. Italy

9. Jamaica

10. Netherlands

11. Norway

12. Poland

13. Spain

14. South Africa

Men's 4x400m

1. Belgium

2. Botswana

3. Brazil

4. Germany

5. Great Britain and Northern Island

6. India

7. Italy

8. Japan

9. Nigeria

10. Poland

11. South Africa

12. Spain

13. Trinidad and Tobago

14. United States of America

Mixed 4x400m

1. Bahamas

2. Belgium

3. Dominican Republic

4. France

5. Germany

6. Great Britain and Northern Island

7. Ireland

8. Jamaica

9. Netherlands

10. Nigeria

11. Poland

12. Switzerland

13. Ukraine

14. United States of America