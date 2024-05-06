World Athletic Relays 2024: Full list of qualified teams for the Paris Olympics

Relay teams from around the world gathered in the Bahamas on May 4 and 5 for the 2024 edition of the World Athletic Relays. The competition is notably a major window for teams looking to book their places for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
More than 70 teams (14 each from men's 4x100m, men's 4x400m, women's 4x100m, women's 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m) booked their berths in the Olympics on Sunday.
Only two nations - the United States of America, and Great Britain & Northern Island - were able to book their places in all the five events. The USA clinched four of the five event finales courtesy of their high-profile teams which included athletes like Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas.
On the other hand, six nations (France, Italy, Germany, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Poland) qualified for four out of the five events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Two more berths are still vacant and will be filled based on the rankings during the qualification period (December 31, 2022, to June 30, 2024).
On that note, let's take a look at all the qualified teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics after the conclusion of the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.
World Athletic Relays 2024: Full list of qualified teams
Here is a list of all the qualified teams for various relay events of the 2024 Olympics:
Women's 4x100m
1. Australia
2. Canada
3. Cote D'Ivoire
4. France
5. Germany
6. Great Britain and Northern Island
7. Italy
8. Jamaica
9. Nigeria
10. Poland
11. Switzerland
12. Trinidad and Tobago
13. United States of America
14. Netherlands
Men's 4x100m
1. Australia
2. China
3. Canada
4. France
5. Germany
6. Ghana
7. Great Britain and Northern Island
8. Italy
9. Jamaica
10. Japan
11. Liberia
12. United States of Americ
13. South Africa
14. Nigeria
Women's 4x400m
1.Belgium
2. Canada
3. France
4. Great Britain and Northern Island
5. United States of America
6. India
7. Ireland
8. Italy
9. Jamaica
10. Netherlands
11. Norway
12. Poland
13. Spain
14. South Africa
Men's 4x400m
1. Belgium
2. Botswana
3. Brazil
4. Germany
5. Great Britain and Northern Island
6. India
7. Italy
8. Japan
9. Nigeria
10. Poland
11. South Africa
12. Spain
13. Trinidad and Tobago
14. United States of America
Mixed 4x400m
1. Bahamas
2. Belgium
3. Dominican Republic
4. France
5. Germany
6. Great Britain and Northern Island
7. Ireland
8. Jamaica
9. Netherlands
10. Nigeria
11. Poland
12. Switzerland
13. Ukraine
14. United States of America