World Athletics Relays 2024: Men’s 4x400m Preview ft. Team USA's Christopher Bailey and Jacory Patterson

The World Athletics Relays are nearly here and the men's 4x400m races in one of the most anticipated events at the competition. Taking place in the Bahamas on the fourth and fifth of May, the Relays will see the best of the best fight it out for glory.

The men's 4x400m field at the World Athletics Relays boasts a field of 32 teams, including the eight finalists of the 2023 World Championships - the United States, France, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, India, Netherlands Italy, and Botswana.

Going into the competition, Team USA is fielding a slightly different lineup than the one they had in Budapest, but they're a threat nonetheless. The seven-member team features the likes of Jacory Patterson and Christopher Bailey, putting them in the running for a place on the podium.

Giving America a tough fight will be France, Great Britain, and Jamaica, all of whom are sending some of their best runners to the World Athletics Relays. Also in the mix for a potential surprise are the likes of India and Canada.

The top 14 teams from the relays get assured berths to the Paris Olympics, meaning that the stakes are high, guaranteeing some enthralling action for audiences worldwide.

World Athletics Relays: When and where to watch the men's 4x400m race

The men's 4x400m action at the World Athletics Relays will begin towards the end of May 4. The first round of the event takes place at 9:49 PM EST. The second round takes place at 8:05 PM EST on the 5th of May, with the finals scheduled for 10:20 PM EST later the same day.

Fans in America will be able to view a livestream of the entire event on Peacock starting at 7:05 PM EST on Saturday. On Sunday, CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock, will all telecast the action, starting at 7 PM ET.

World Relays 2024: Entry list for men's 4x400m

Australia

Alex Beck, Harrison Hunt, Thomas Reynolds, Cooper Sherman, Luke Van Ratingen

Bahamas

Deedro Clarke, Steven Gardiner, Shakeem Hall-Smith, Lhevinne Joseph, Wendell Miller, Zion Miller, Alonzo Russell, Zion Shepherd

Barbados

Desean Boyce, Kyle Gale, Rasheeme Griffith, Tyrique Johnson, Jonathan Jones, Raheem Taitt-Best

Belgium

Dylan Borlée, Jonathan Borlée, Kevin Borlée, Alexander Doom, Christian Iguacel, Florent Mabille, Jonathan Sacoor, Robin Vanderbemden

Botswana

Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Boitumelo Masilo, Bayapo Ndori, Zibane Ngozi, Anthony Pesela, Leunga Scotch, Letsile Tebogo, Tumo Statago Van Wyk

Brazil

Lucas Carvalho, Vitor Huge de Miranda, Maxsuel Dos Santos, Tiago Lemes da Silva, Matheus Lima, Lucas Vilar

Canada

Marco Arop, Ibrahim Ayorinde, Tyler Floyd, Myles Misener-Daley, Christopher Morales-Williams, Callum Robinson, Michael Roth, Jalon White

Czech Republic

Michal Desenský, Matej Krsek, Pavel Maslak, Vir Müller, Patrik Sorm, Jan Tesar

Dominican Republic

Ismael Antonio Adon, Anderson Miquel Jose, Robert King, Yeral Nunez, Juander Santos

Spain

Julio Arenas, Lucas Bua, Iñaki Cañal, Bernat Erta, David Garcia, Samuel Garcia, Manuel Guijarro, Oscar Husillos

France

Teo Andant, Gilles Biron, Simon Boypa, Thomas Jordier, Ludovic Ouceni, Loic Prevot, David Sombe, Yann Spillmann

Great Britain & Ni

Joseph Brier, Lewis Davey, Charles Dobson, Toby Harries, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lee Thompson, Brodie Young

Germany

Emil Agyekum, Aleksandar Askovic, Fabian Dammermann, Marc Koch, Lukas Krappe, Tyrel Prenz, Marvin Schlegel, Patrick Schneider

India

Amoj Jacob, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Arokia Rajiv, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Yashas

Italy

Vladimir Aceti, Brayan Lopez, Riccardo Meli, Alessandro Moscardi, Davide Re, Francesco Domenico Rossi, Edoardo Scotti

Jamaica

Zandrion Barnes, Karayme Bartley, Roshawn Clarke, Anthony Cox, Demish Gaye, Malik James-King, Rusheen McDonald, Assinie Wilson

Japan

Kaito Kawabata, Kodai Mamada, Masato Mori, Yuki Joseph Nakajima, Yudai Nishi, Mizuki Obuchi, Fuga Sato, Kentaro Sato

Kenya

David Sanayek Kapirante, Kevin Kipkorir, Nathaniel Kipngetich, Moitalel Mpoke, Boniface Ontuga Mweresa, Brian Onyari Tinega

World Athletics Relays Team Mexico

Luis Avilés Ferreiro, Guillermo Campos, Alejandro Diaz, Valente Mendoza, Edgar Ramirez

Netherlands

Ramsey Angela, Liemarvin Bonevacia, Isaya Klein Ikkink, Eugene Omalla, Nick Smidt, Tony Van Diepen, Nout Wardenburg

Nigeria

Sikiru Adewale Adeyemi, Dubem Amene,

EZekiel Nathaniel, Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, Dubem Nwachukwu, Samuel Ogazi, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli, Chidi Okezie

Philippines

Michael Del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, Joyme Sequita, Umajesty Wesley Williams

World Athletics Relays Team Poland

Igor Bogaczynski, Kajetan Duszyński, Patryk Grzegorzewicz, Mateusz Rzeżniczak, Daniel Sołtysiak, Maksymilian Szwed, Karol Zalewski

Qatar

Ismail Doudai Abakar, Abubaker Haydar Abdalla, Abderrahman Alsaleck, Amar Ebed Ebed, Bassem Hemeida, Ashraf Hussen Osman, Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim

South Africa

Garden Isaacs, Wiaan Martin, Mthi Mthimkulu, Zakithi Nene, Antoine Matthys Nortje, lythe Pillay, Tumisang shezi, Wayde Van Niekerk

Senegal

Lamine Diallo, Cheikh Tidiane Diouf, Frederic Mendy, Abdou Aziz Ndiaye, Abdou Lakhat Ndiaye, Ousmane Sidibe, El Hadji Malick Soumare

World Athletics Relays Team Sri Lanka

Dinuka Deshan Lalgaha Vithanalage, Kalinga Kumarage Hewa Kumarage, Pasindu Lakshan Panambara, Rajitha Neranjan Rajakaruna, Aruna Dharshana singhapurage

Trinidad and Tobago

Timothy Frederick, Asa Guevara, Che Lara, Shakeem McKay, Jereem Richards, Joshua St. Clair

Turkiye

Berke Akcam, Ilyas Canakci, Yasmani Copello, Kubilay Encu, Oğuzhan Kaya, Ismail Nezir

World Athletics Relays Team USA

Champion Allison, Christopher Bailey, Bryce Deadmon, Wilbert London, Jacory Patterson, Demarius Smith, Willington Wright

Venezuela

Javier Gomez, Ryan Ignaiker Lopez Parra, Jose Maiτα, Kelvis Padrino, Julio Rodriguez

Zambia

Sitali Kakene, Kennedy Luchembe, David Mulenga, Patrick Kakozi Nyambe, Muzala Samukonga, Charles Shimukowa