World Athletics Relays 2024: Women’s 4x400m Preview - Team USA's Alexis Holmes and Netherlands' Femke Bol set to headline the event

The World Athletics Relays are upon us, and the Olympic qualification tournament promises some blockbuster action for fans in the stadium and at home. One of the most competitive races in Nassau will be the women's 4x400m, which will feature 27 teams.
Among the 27 teams will be the top three podium finishers from the 2023 World Championships - Netherlands, Jamaica, and Great Britain, as well as the other five finalists.
The Dutch challenge will be spearheaded by Femke Bol, who has had quite a season so far. The Olympic medalist’s 2024 has seen her win two Indoor World Championships golds, as well as setting a new world record in the 400-meter short track.
Jamaica will feature a fairly different team from the one that clinched silver in Budapest, while Great Britain is bringing back three of their four gold medalists for the World Athletics Relays.
Giving Netherlands, Jamaica, and Great Britain a run for their money will be Team USA, with a roster that features national champion and World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Alexis Holmes.
World Athletics Relays 2024: Where and when to watch the women's 4x400m race
For fans in the USA who are hoping to watch the World Athletics Relays from the comfort of their own home, a live stream of the event on Saturday, May 4, will be made available on NBC's Peacock starting at 7:05 PM ET. Meanwhile, Sunday's races will see more detailed coverage, with live broadcasts available on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app as well as Peacock.
Meanwhile, for track and field enthusiasts in the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, the women's 4x400m teams will line up at 9:05 PM EST on Saturday. Sunday's second round will have them on the track at 8:30 PM EST, with the finals taking place at 10:10 PM.
World Athletics Relays 2024: Full entry list for women's 4x400m
Australia
Ellie Beer, Bendere Oboya, Jemma Pollard, Mikeala Selaidinakos, Alanah Yukich
Belgium
Cynthia Bolingo, Hanne Claes, Kylie Lambert, Camille Laus, Helena Ponette, Liefde Schoemaker, Naomi Van Den Broeck, Imke Vervaet
Botswana
Thomphang Basele, Christine Botlogetswe, Lydia Jele, Obakeng Kamberuka, Batisane Kennekae, Galefele Moroko, Motlatsi Tebalo Rante, Murangi Refilwe
Brazil
Anny Caroline de Bassi, Maria Victoria de Sena, Jainy Suelen Ros Santos Barreto,Leticia Lima, Tiffani Marinho, Tabata Vitorino
Canada
Kyra Constantine, Lauren Gale, Alyssa Marsha, Brooke Overholt, Madeline Price, Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne
Colombia
Nahomy Castro, Rosa Escobar, Paola Loboa, Jennifer Padilla Gonzalez, Rosana Palacios, Karla Velez
Cuba
Rose Mary Almanza, Daily Cooper Gaspar Roxana Gomez Melissa Padrón, Camila Rodriguez, Lisneidy Veitía
Czech Republic
Nikola Bendová, Barbora Malíková, Lurdes Gloria Manuel, Tereza Petržilková, Marcela Pírková, Lada Vondrová
Dominican Republic
Milagros Duran, Franchina Martinez, Anabel Medina Ventura, Mariana Perez
Spain
Carmen Avilés, Aauri lorena Bokesa, Laura Bou, Laura Bueno, Blanca Hervas, Herminia Parra, Eva Santidrián, Berta Segura
France
Amandine Brossier, Shana Grebo, Diana Iscaye, Louise Maraval, Fanny Peltier, Estelle Raffai Gouanindji, Sounkamba Sylla, Marjorie Veyssiere
Great Britain & Ni
Hannah Kelly, Emily Newham, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin
Germany
Luna Bulmahn, Lisa Sophie Hartmann, Elisa Lechleitner, Johanna Martin, Mona Mayer, Hannah Mergenthaler
India
Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju Machettira, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan
World Athletics Relays Team Ireland
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Roisin Harrison, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, Rachel McCann
Italy
Alessandra Bonora, Ayomide Folorunso, Raphaela Boaheng lukudo, Alice Mangione, Anna Polinari, Laura Elena Rami, Giancarla Trevisan
Jamaica
Leah Anderson, Junelle Bromfield, Tovea Jenkins, Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell, Ashley Williams, Charokee Young
Kenya
Diana Chebet, Joan Cherono, Veronica Kamumbe Mutua, Jackline Nanjala, Rahab Wanjriu Ndirangu, Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera
World Athletics Relays Team Netherlands
Femke Bol, Andrea Bouma, Britt De Blaauw, Lieke Klaver, Madison Mulder, Cathelijn Peeters, Anne Van De Wiel, Myrte Van Der Schoot
Nigeria
Patience Okon George, Esther Elo Joseph, Omolara Ogunmakinju, Brittany Ogunmokun, Esther Okon, Ella Onojuvwevwo
Norway
Josefine tomine Eriksen, Astri Ertzgaard, Amalie Iuel, Henriette Jæger, Line Kloster, Linn Oppegaard, Elisabeth Slettum
Poland
Iga Baumgart-Witan, Aleksandra Formella, Kinga Gacka, Natalia Kaczmarek, Marika Popowicz-Drapała, Justyna Swięty-Ersetic, Alicia Wrona-Kutrzepa
Portugal
Vera Barbosa, Juliana Guerreiro, Sofia Lavreshina, Carina Vanessa
Switzerland
Annina Fahr, Yasmin Giger,Michelle Gröbli, Catia Gubelmann, Salome Hüsler, Lena Wernli, Aline Yuille
Ukraine
Anastasiya Bryzhina, Kateryna Karpiuk, Tetiana Kaysen, Tetiana Kharashchuk, Tetyana Melnyk, Anna Ryzhykova, Maryana Shostak, Viktoriya Tkachuk
World Athletics Relays Team USA
Kendall Ellis, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Paris Peoples, Na'asha Robinson, Maya Singletary, Jessica Wright
Zambia
Lumeka Katundu, Christabel Kunda, Quincy Malekani, Niddy Mingilishi, Rhoda Njobvu, Abygirl Sepiso