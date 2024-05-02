World Athletics Relays 2024: Women’s 4x400m Preview - Team USA's Alexis Holmes and Netherlands' Femke Bol set to headline the event

The World Athletics Relays are upon us, and the Olympic qualification tournament promises some blockbuster action for fans in the stadium and at home. One of the most competitive races in Nassau will be the women's 4x400m, which will feature 27 teams.

Among the 27 teams will be the top three podium finishers from the 2023 World Championships - Netherlands, Jamaica, and Great Britain, as well as the other five finalists.

The Dutch challenge will be spearheaded by Femke Bol, who has had quite a season so far. The Olympic medalist’s 2024 has seen her win two Indoor World Championships golds, as well as setting a new world record in the 400-meter short track.

Jamaica will feature a fairly different team from the one that clinched silver in Budapest, while Great Britain is bringing back three of their four gold medalists for the World Athletics Relays.

Giving Netherlands, Jamaica, and Great Britain a run for their money will be Team USA, with a roster that features national champion and World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Alexis Holmes.

World Athletics Relays 2024: Where and when to watch the women's 4x400m race

For fans in the USA who are hoping to watch the World Athletics Relays from the comfort of their own home, a live stream of the event on Saturday, May 4, will be made available on NBC's Peacock starting at 7:05 PM ET. Meanwhile, Sunday's races will see more detailed coverage, with live broadcasts available on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app as well as Peacock.

Meanwhile, for track and field enthusiasts in the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, the women's 4x400m teams will line up at 9:05 PM EST on Saturday. Sunday's second round will have them on the track at 8:30 PM EST, with the finals taking place at 10:10 PM.

World Athletics Relays 2024: Full entry list for women's 4x400m

Australia

Ellie Beer, Bendere Oboya, Jemma Pollard, Mikeala Selaidinakos, Alanah Yukich

Belgium

Cynthia Bolingo, Hanne Claes, Kylie Lambert, Camille Laus, Helena Ponette, Liefde Schoemaker, Naomi Van Den Broeck, Imke Vervaet

Botswana

Thomphang Basele, Christine Botlogetswe, Lydia Jele, Obakeng Kamberuka, Batisane Kennekae, Galefele Moroko, Motlatsi Tebalo Rante, Murangi Refilwe

Brazil

Anny Caroline de Bassi, Maria Victoria de Sena, Jainy Suelen Ros Santos Barreto,Leticia Lima, Tiffani Marinho, Tabata Vitorino

Canada

Kyra Constantine, Lauren Gale, Alyssa Marsha, Brooke Overholt, Madeline Price, Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne

Colombia

Nahomy Castro, Rosa Escobar, Paola Loboa, Jennifer Padilla Gonzalez, Rosana Palacios, Karla Velez

Cuba

Rose Mary Almanza, Daily Cooper Gaspar Roxana Gomez Melissa Padrón, Camila Rodriguez, Lisneidy Veitía

Czech Republic

Nikola Bendová, Barbora Malíková, Lurdes Gloria Manuel, Tereza Petržilková, Marcela Pírková, Lada Vondrová

Dominican Republic

Milagros Duran, Franchina Martinez, Anabel Medina Ventura, Mariana Perez

Spain

Carmen Avilés, Aauri lorena Bokesa, Laura Bou, Laura Bueno, Blanca Hervas, Herminia Parra, Eva Santidrián, Berta Segura

France

Amandine Brossier, Shana Grebo, Diana Iscaye, Louise Maraval, Fanny Peltier, Estelle Raffai Gouanindji, Sounkamba Sylla, Marjorie Veyssiere

Great Britain & Ni

Hannah Kelly, Emily Newham, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin

Germany

Luna Bulmahn, Lisa Sophie Hartmann, Elisa Lechleitner, Johanna Martin, Mona Mayer, Hannah Mergenthaler

India

Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju Machettira, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan

World Athletics Relays Team Ireland

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Roisin Harrison, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, Rachel McCann

Italy

Alessandra Bonora, Ayomide Folorunso, Raphaela Boaheng lukudo, Alice Mangione, Anna Polinari, Laura Elena Rami, Giancarla Trevisan

Jamaica

Leah Anderson, Junelle Bromfield, Tovea Jenkins, Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell, Ashley Williams, Charokee Young

Kenya

Diana Chebet, Joan Cherono, Veronica Kamumbe Mutua, Jackline Nanjala, Rahab Wanjriu Ndirangu, Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera

World Athletics Relays Team Netherlands

Femke Bol, Andrea Bouma, Britt De Blaauw, Lieke Klaver, Madison Mulder, Cathelijn Peeters, Anne Van De Wiel, Myrte Van Der Schoot

Nigeria

Patience Okon George, Esther Elo Joseph, Omolara Ogunmakinju, Brittany Ogunmokun, Esther Okon, Ella Onojuvwevwo

Norway

Josefine tomine Eriksen, Astri Ertzgaard, Amalie Iuel, Henriette Jæger, Line Kloster, Linn Oppegaard, Elisabeth Slettum

Poland

Iga Baumgart-Witan, Aleksandra Formella, Kinga Gacka, Natalia Kaczmarek, Marika Popowicz-Drapała, Justyna Swięty-Ersetic, Alicia Wrona-Kutrzepa

Portugal

Vera Barbosa, Juliana Guerreiro, Sofia Lavreshina, Carina Vanessa

Switzerland

Annina Fahr, Yasmin Giger,Michelle Gröbli, Catia Gubelmann, Salome Hüsler, Lena Wernli, Aline Yuille

Ukraine

Anastasiya Bryzhina, Kateryna Karpiuk, Tetiana Kaysen, Tetiana Kharashchuk, Tetyana Melnyk, Anna Ryzhykova, Maryana Shostak, Viktoriya Tkachuk

World Athletics Relays Team USA

Kendall Ellis, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Paris Peoples, Na'asha Robinson, Maya Singletary, Jessica Wright

Zambia

Lumeka Katundu, Christabel Kunda, Quincy Malekani, Niddy Mingilishi, Rhoda Njobvu, Abygirl Sepiso