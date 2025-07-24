World University Games 2025 Results & Updated Medal Tally: USA extends lead in medal tally as Matt King wins 50m freestyle | Day 7

Day seven (Wednesday , July 23) of the World University Games brought with it some exciting action. Medals were up for grabs across a handful of different events, including athletics, swimming, diving, judo, table tennis and more.

Some of the most riveting performances of the day were delivered in the swimming events. Team USA continued their dominance across several different races, with Matt King topping the 50m freestyle in a time of 21.84. Meanwhile, Emma Weber won the 100m backstroke, Daniel Diehl won the 200m backstroke, and Tess Howley clinched victory in the 200m butterfly. Team USA also won both 400m medley relay events.

Meanwhile, the table tennis action at the World University Games saw some impressive results from China, while Italy outdid Japan in volleyball.

World University Games 2025: Full Results from Day 7

Here are all the medal winners from the seventh day of action at the World University Games -

Athletics

Men's 10,000m

MUSAU Brian Muange - Kenya MULLARKEY David Steven - Great Britain PRIEGO MONTERO Mario - Spain

Men's Hammer Throw

KOKHAN Mykhailo - Ukraine HUMMEL Merlin - Germany OLIVIERI Giorgio - Italy

Men's 400m Hurdles

AKCAM Berke - Türkiye MATULONIS Ryan Michael - United States DOMOTOR Patrik - Slovakia

Women's 400m Sprint

MALIKOVA Barbora - Czechia DRLJACIC Veronika - Croatia BONORA Alessandra ITA - Italy

Men's 400m Sprint

PILLAY Lythe Tyresse - South Africa ENYINGI Patrik Simon - Hungar SCOTTI Edoardo - Italy

Diving

Women's 1m Springboard

OUYANG Yu - China WANG Yi - China GIESE Avery Grace - United States

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard

China (ZHANG Wenao and HU Yukang) United States (SITZ Luke Alexander and SOLLENBERGER Joshua David) Korea (KIM Jiwook and KIM Yeongtaek)

Mixed Synchronisation 10m Springboard

China (ZHENG Junzhi and WANG Weiying) United States (SPRINGFIELD Kaden Martin and MCAFEE Sophia Preston) Korea (KIM Yeongtaek and KIM Nahyun)

Men's Team Classification

China Korea United States

Women's Team Classification

China United States Korea

Judo

Women's 48 KG

Bronze - Laziza HAYDAROVA

Helen HABIB

Silver - HUANG Wenna

Gold - Mizuki HARADA

Men's 60 Kg

Bronze - Tumenjargal TUVSHINTUR

Aman BAKYTZHAN

Silver - Luis BARROSO LOPEZ

Gold - Yamato FUKUDA

Women's 52 KG

Bronze - Terezea Bodnarova

Lea Beres

Silver - Hako Fukunaga

Gold - Jang Seyun

Men's 77 KG

Bronze - Henrique Gusmao Da Silva

Nurkanat Serikbayev

Silver - Abrek Naguchev

Gold - Kairi Kentoku

Women's 57 KG

Bronze - Shukurjon Aminova

Moa Ono

Silver - Rosa Gyertya

Gold - Huh Mimi

Swimming

Men's 200m Backstroke

Daniel Diehl (USA)- 1:55.91

David King (USA)- 1:56.00

Mathys Chouchaoui (FRA)- 1:58.08

Woman's 100m Backstroke

Emma Weber (USA)- 1:07.09

Barbara Mazurkiewicz (POL)- 1:07.57

Shona Branton (CAN)- 1:07.75

Men's 50m Freestyle

Matt King (USA)- 21.84

Giovanni Guatti (ITA)- 22.01

Jokubas Keblys (LTU)- 22.02

Women's 200m Butterfly

Tess Howley (USA)- 2:05.69

Lindsay Looney (USA)- 2:07.79

Paola Borrelli (ITA)- 2:08.00

Women's 50m Freestyle

Maxine Parker (USA)- 24.54

Julia Dennis (USA)- 24.58

Olivia Nel (RSA)- 24.82

Women's 400m Freestyle

Francisca Soares Martins (POR)- 4:07.50

Cavan Gormsen (USA)- 4:07.64

Michaela Mattes (USA)- 4:09.88

Men's 400m Individual Medley

Takumi Mori (JPN)- 4:12.54

Riku Yamaguchi (JPN)- 4:12.66

Baylor Nelson (USA)- 4:12.69

Women's 400m Medley Relay

United States- 3:59.68

Poland- 4:01.33

Italy- 4:01.33

Men's 400m Medley Relay

United States- 3:33.59

Italy- 3:34.70

Japan- 3:34.97

Table Tennis

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

HAN F./WANG X. beat YANG Y./ZHAO S.

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

CHAN B./YIU K. beat OKANO S./TANIGAKI

Taekwondo

Women's Team Final

Korea beat China

Men's Team Final

Chinese Taipei beat Korea

Mixed Team Final

Egypt beat Uzbekistan

Volleyball

Women's Gold Medal Game

Italy beat Japan

World University Games 2025: Updated Medal Tally

This is what the updated medal tally for the World University Games looks like after Wednesday, July 23.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States of America 28 20 24 72 2 People's Republic of China 19 20 5 44 3 Republic of Korea 14 7 17 38 4 Japan 10 8 15 33 5 Italy 7 7 15 29 6 Germany 7 7 10 24 7 Ukraine 4 3 4 11 8 South Africa 4 2 6 12 9 Uzbekistan 3 4 7 14 10 Türkiye 3 2 0 5 11 Chinese Taipei 2 6 5 13 12 Hong Kong China 2 1 3 6 13 Czechia 2 1 2 5 14 Azerbaijan 2 1 0 3 14 Portugal 2 1 0 3 16 Spain 1 3 4 8 17 Thailand 1 3 3 7 18 France 1 2 5 8 19 Brazil 1 1 5 7 20 Canada 1 1 4 6 21 Australia 1 1 1 3 22 Kenya 1 1 0 2 23 Kazakhstan 1 0 10 11 24 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 1 2 24 Lithuania 1 0 1 2 24 Sweden 1 0 1 2 27 Denmark 1 0 0 1 27 Georgia 1 0 0 1 27 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 30 Poland 0 8 5 13 31 Hungary 0 7 3 10 32 Great Britain 0 2 1 3 33 Croatia 0 1 2 3 33 Tunisa 0 1 2 3 35 Belgium 0 1 0 1 35 Egypt 0 1 0 1 35 Malaysia 0 1 0 1 38 Switzerland 0 0 2 2 39 Colombia 0 0 1 1 39 India 0 0 1 1 39 Mexico 0 0 1 1 39 Mongolia 0 0 1 1 39 Norway 0 0 1 1 39 Romania 0 0 1 1 39 Slovakia 0 0 1 1

