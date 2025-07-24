  • home icon
World University Games 2025 Results & Updated Medal Tally: USA extends lead in medal tally as Matt King wins 50m freestyle | Day 7

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 24, 2025 01:42 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Results from the World University Games (Image Source: Getty)

Day seven (Wednesday , July 23) of the World University Games brought with it some exciting action. Medals were up for grabs across a handful of different events, including athletics, swimming, diving, judo, table tennis and more.

Some of the most riveting performances of the day were delivered in the swimming events. Team USA continued their dominance across several different races, with Matt King topping the 50m freestyle in a time of 21.84. Meanwhile, Emma Weber won the 100m backstroke, Daniel Diehl won the 200m backstroke, and Tess Howley clinched victory in the 200m butterfly. Team USA also won both 400m medley relay events.

Meanwhile, the table tennis action at the World University Games saw some impressive results from China, while Italy outdid Japan in volleyball.

World University Games 2025: Full Results from Day 7

Here are all the medal winners from the seventh day of action at the World University Games -

Athletics

Men's 10,000m

  1. MUSAU Brian Muange - Kenya
  2. MULLARKEY David Steven - Great Britain
  3. PRIEGO MONTERO Mario - Spain

Men's Hammer Throw

  1. KOKHAN Mykhailo - Ukraine
  2. HUMMEL Merlin - Germany
  3. OLIVIERI Giorgio - Italy

Men's 400m Hurdles

  1. AKCAM Berke - Türkiye
  2. MATULONIS Ryan Michael - United States
  3. DOMOTOR Patrik - Slovakia
Women's 400m Sprint

  1. MALIKOVA Barbora - Czechia
  2. DRLJACIC Veronika - Croatia
  3. BONORA Alessandra ITA - Italy

Men's 400m Sprint

  1. PILLAY Lythe Tyresse - South Africa
  2. ENYINGI Patrik Simon - Hungar
  3. SCOTTI Edoardo - Italy

Diving

Women's 1m Springboard

  1. OUYANG Yu - China
  2. WANG Yi - China
  3. GIESE Avery Grace - United States

Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard

  1. China (ZHANG Wenao and HU Yukang)
  2. United States (SITZ Luke Alexander and SOLLENBERGER Joshua David)
  3. Korea (KIM Jiwook and KIM Yeongtaek)
Mixed Synchronisation 10m Springboard

  1. China (ZHENG Junzhi and WANG Weiying)
  2. United States (SPRINGFIELD Kaden Martin and MCAFEE Sophia Preston)
  3. Korea (KIM Yeongtaek and KIM Nahyun)

Men's Team Classification

  1. China
  2. Korea
  3. United States

Women's Team Classification

  1. China
  2. United States
  3. Korea

Judo

Women's 48 KG

Bronze - Laziza HAYDAROVA

Helen HABIB

Silver - HUANG Wenna

Gold - Mizuki HARADA

Men's 60 Kg

Bronze - Tumenjargal TUVSHINTUR

Aman BAKYTZHAN

Silver - Luis BARROSO LOPEZ

Gold - Yamato FUKUDA

Women's 52 KG

Bronze - Terezea Bodnarova

Lea Beres

Silver - Hako Fukunaga

Gold - Jang Seyun

Men's 77 KG

Bronze - Henrique Gusmao Da Silva

Nurkanat Serikbayev

Silver - Abrek Naguchev

Gold - Kairi Kentoku

Women's 57 KG

Bronze - Shukurjon Aminova

Moa Ono

Silver - Rosa Gyertya

Gold - Huh Mimi

Swimming

Men's 200m Backstroke

Daniel Diehl (USA)- 1:55.91

David King (USA)- 1:56.00

Mathys Chouchaoui (FRA)- 1:58.08

Woman's 100m Backstroke

Emma Weber (USA)- 1:07.09

Barbara Mazurkiewicz (POL)- 1:07.57

Shona Branton (CAN)- 1:07.75

Men's 50m Freestyle

Matt King (USA)- 21.84

Giovanni Guatti (ITA)- 22.01

Jokubas Keblys (LTU)- 22.02

Women's 200m Butterfly

Tess Howley (USA)- 2:05.69

Lindsay Looney (USA)- 2:07.79

Paola Borrelli (ITA)- 2:08.00

Women's 50m Freestyle

Maxine Parker (USA)- 24.54

Julia Dennis (USA)- 24.58

Olivia Nel (RSA)- 24.82

Women's 400m Freestyle

Francisca Soares Martins (POR)- 4:07.50

Cavan Gormsen (USA)- 4:07.64

Michaela Mattes (USA)- 4:09.88

Men's 400m Individual Medley

Takumi Mori (JPN)- 4:12.54

Riku Yamaguchi (JPN)- 4:12.66

Baylor Nelson (USA)- 4:12.69

Women's 400m Medley Relay

United States- 3:59.68

Poland- 4:01.33

Italy- 4:01.33

Men's 400m Medley Relay

United States- 3:33.59

Italy- 3:34.70

Japan- 3:34.97

Table Tennis

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

HAN F./WANG X. beat YANG Y./ZHAO S.

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

CHAN B./YIU K. beat OKANO S./TANIGAKI

Taekwondo

Women's Team Final

Korea beat China

Men's Team Final

Chinese Taipei beat Korea

Mixed Team Final

Egypt beat Uzbekistan

Volleyball

Women's Gold Medal Game

Italy beat Japan

World University Games 2025: Updated Medal Tally

This is what the updated medal tally for the World University Games looks like after Wednesday, July 23.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States of America28202472
2People's Republic of China1920544
3Republic of Korea1471738
4Japan1081533
5Italy771529
6Germany771024
7Ukraine43411
8South Africa42612
9Uzbekistan34714
10Türkiye3205
11Chinese Taipei26513
12Hong Kong China2136
13Czechia2125
14Azerbaijan2103
14Portugal2103
16Spain1348
17Thailand1337
18France1258
19Brazil1157
20Canada1146
21Australia1113
22Kenya1102
23Kazakhstan101011
24Kyrgyzstan1012
24Lithuania1012
24Sweden1012
27Denmark1001
27Georgia1001
27Slovenia1001
30Poland08513
31Hungary07310
32Great Britain0213
33Croatia0123
33Tunisa0123
35Belgium0101
35Egypt0101
35Malaysia0101
38Switzerland0022
39Colombia0011
39India0011
39Mexico0011
39Mongolia0011
39Norway0011
39Romania0011
39Slovakia0011
