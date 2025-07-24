World University Games 2025 Results & Updated Medal Tally: USA extends lead in medal tally as Matt King wins 50m freestyle | Day 7

Day seven (Wednesday , July 23) of the World University Games brought with it some exciting action. Medals were up for grabs across a handful of different events, including athletics, swimming, diving, judo, table tennis and more.
Some of the most riveting performances of the day were delivered in the swimming events. Team USA continued their dominance across several different races, with Matt King topping the 50m freestyle in a time of 21.84. Meanwhile, Emma Weber won the 100m backstroke, Daniel Diehl won the 200m backstroke, and Tess Howley clinched victory in the 200m butterfly. Team USA also won both 400m medley relay events.
Meanwhile, the table tennis action at the World University Games saw some impressive results from China, while Italy outdid Japan in volleyball.
World University Games 2025: Full Results from Day 7
Here are all the medal winners from the seventh day of action at the World University Games -
Athletics
Men's 10,000m
- MUSAU Brian Muange - Kenya
- MULLARKEY David Steven - Great Britain
- PRIEGO MONTERO Mario - Spain
Men's Hammer Throw
- KOKHAN Mykhailo - Ukraine
- HUMMEL Merlin - Germany
- OLIVIERI Giorgio - Italy
Men's 400m Hurdles
- AKCAM Berke - Türkiye
- MATULONIS Ryan Michael - United States
- DOMOTOR Patrik - Slovakia
Women's 400m Sprint
- MALIKOVA Barbora - Czechia
- DRLJACIC Veronika - Croatia
- BONORA Alessandra ITA - Italy
Men's 400m Sprint
- PILLAY Lythe Tyresse - South Africa
- ENYINGI Patrik Simon - Hungar
- SCOTTI Edoardo - Italy
Diving
Women's 1m Springboard
- OUYANG Yu - China
- WANG Yi - China
- GIESE Avery Grace - United States
Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard
- China (ZHANG Wenao and HU Yukang)
- United States (SITZ Luke Alexander and SOLLENBERGER Joshua David)
- Korea (KIM Jiwook and KIM Yeongtaek)
Mixed Synchronisation 10m Springboard
- China (ZHENG Junzhi and WANG Weiying)
- United States (SPRINGFIELD Kaden Martin and MCAFEE Sophia Preston)
- Korea (KIM Yeongtaek and KIM Nahyun)
Men's Team Classification
- China
- Korea
- United States
Women's Team Classification
- China
- United States
- Korea
Judo
Women's 48 KG
Bronze - Laziza HAYDAROVA
Helen HABIB
Silver - HUANG Wenna
Gold - Mizuki HARADA
Men's 60 Kg
Bronze - Tumenjargal TUVSHINTUR
Aman BAKYTZHAN
Silver - Luis BARROSO LOPEZ
Gold - Yamato FUKUDA
Women's 52 KG
Bronze - Terezea Bodnarova
Lea Beres
Silver - Hako Fukunaga
Gold - Jang Seyun
Men's 77 KG
Bronze - Henrique Gusmao Da Silva
Nurkanat Serikbayev
Silver - Abrek Naguchev
Gold - Kairi Kentoku
Women's 57 KG
Bronze - Shukurjon Aminova
Moa Ono
Silver - Rosa Gyertya
Gold - Huh Mimi
Swimming
Men's 200m Backstroke
Daniel Diehl (USA)- 1:55.91
David King (USA)- 1:56.00
Mathys Chouchaoui (FRA)- 1:58.08
Woman's 100m Backstroke
Emma Weber (USA)- 1:07.09
Barbara Mazurkiewicz (POL)- 1:07.57
Shona Branton (CAN)- 1:07.75
Men's 50m Freestyle
Matt King (USA)- 21.84
Giovanni Guatti (ITA)- 22.01
Jokubas Keblys (LTU)- 22.02
Women's 200m Butterfly
Tess Howley (USA)- 2:05.69
Lindsay Looney (USA)- 2:07.79
Paola Borrelli (ITA)- 2:08.00
Women's 50m Freestyle
Maxine Parker (USA)- 24.54
Julia Dennis (USA)- 24.58
Olivia Nel (RSA)- 24.82
Women's 400m Freestyle
Francisca Soares Martins (POR)- 4:07.50
Cavan Gormsen (USA)- 4:07.64
Michaela Mattes (USA)- 4:09.88
Men's 400m Individual Medley
Takumi Mori (JPN)- 4:12.54
Riku Yamaguchi (JPN)- 4:12.66
Baylor Nelson (USA)- 4:12.69
Women's 400m Medley Relay
United States- 3:59.68
Poland- 4:01.33
Italy- 4:01.33
Men's 400m Medley Relay
United States- 3:33.59
Italy- 3:34.70
Japan- 3:34.97
Table Tennis
Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
HAN F./WANG X. beat YANG Y./ZHAO S.
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
CHAN B./YIU K. beat OKANO S./TANIGAKI
Taekwondo
Women's Team Final
Korea beat China
Men's Team Final
Chinese Taipei beat Korea
Mixed Team Final
Egypt beat Uzbekistan
Volleyball
Women's Gold Medal Game
Italy beat Japan
World University Games 2025: Updated Medal Tally
This is what the updated medal tally for the World University Games looks like after Wednesday, July 23.