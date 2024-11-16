"You gonna have to punch Noah Lyles in the mouth"- When Justin Gatlin opened up on Christian Coleman outperforming the Olympic Champion

Justin Gatlin commended Christian Coleman following the latter's stunning performance at the 2024 World Indoor Championship. The multiple-time World Indoor champion stunned the athletics circuit after he defeated the 100m world champion Noah Lyles in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Coleman clinched the 60m world title after defeating Lyles and Ackeem Blake. While the 28-year-old sprinter clocked a stunning 6.41 seconds, Lyles and Blake settled in the next two places with 6.44 seconds and 6.46 seconds, respectively.

In the Ready Set Go podcast, eight months ago, hosted by Gatlin and Rodney Green, the former American sprinter weighed in on Coleman's stunning performance and highlighted that to surpass a fierce competitor such as Lyles, one has to be extremely bold.

"I mean this (60m) is his (Christian Coleman's) cup of tea," Gatlin said. When he's on he's on right. To stop someone like Noah, you gonna have to punch him in the mouth and you watched Coleman progress and get faster each round at Worlds."

Gatlin added:

"He (Coleman) handled business, which he should have because being the fastest start in the world, the 60m should be your race, that's always should be your race. So hats off to Coleman for handling business at World indoors.

"This was a win for track and field" - Justin Gatlin weighs in on the $100,000 faceoff between Noah Lyles and IShowSpeed

Justin Gatlin of United States looks on during the Athletissima Press Conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Justin Gatlin recently voiced his opinion on the faceoff between Noah Lyles and YouTuber IShowSpeed, referring to it as a charity run for the Paris Olympics gold medalist.

Gatlin acknowledged that the race played a significant role in shedding light on athletics, highlighting the effortless run by Lyles in the 50m race, calling it the easiest $100k he ever made.

"This was a win for track and field, this was a win for Noah Lyles. Why? Like you said, it was a charity run for one. He got half of the charity. He got a $100k," Gatlin said. "Probably the easisest $100k he ever got which is,' Oh, I only got to race you for a 50m. I don't even have to show you my true speed to beat you and I come home with six figures, more than what I would in any race in season prime ready to run the fastest that I could.'"

Lyles secured a gold and a bronze medal in the 100m and 200m events, respectively at the Paris Olympics.

