"You’re every bit as good as those other girls" - When Simone Biles opened up on her coach Aimee Boorman's encouraging words after Nationals setback

Simone Biles opened up on her coach Aimee Boorman's inspiring words after facing a setback at the 2011 National Visa Championships, the qualification event for the national squad. She settled in 14th place while only the first 13 players made it to the team.

Following the setback, Biles kept contemplating the performance and thought an amanar execution, perfect or with a flaw, would have earned her a place on the team. She was proud of her decision, as the gymnast thought that the amanar was a tricky element that, if not performed correctly, might lead to injury.

However, her coach, Boorman, had a different approach, which Biles mentioned in her autobiography titled Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.

"I couldn’t help secretly wondering if performing the Amanar— even an imperfect one—would have been my ticket onto the team," Simone Biles wrote. "'I finally decided that it had been a quiet victory for me to stand up and say, 'You know what? I don’t feel properly prepared to do that vault. It’s not safe.' That was huge for a girl who loved a challenge as much as I did."

Biles added:

"Aimee had a different approach. She’d been at the meet with me, so she’d seen the pressure I’d put on myself. The first thing she said to me was, 'Simone, you have to understand you’re every bit as good as those other girls. Now you just have to perform as if you believe it.'”

Simone Biles enjoyed a successful career under coach Aimee Boorman

Simone Biles and her coach Aimee Boorman during the Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles has bagged three world all-around championships and four U.S. all-around titles under coach Aimee Boorman. She won the world all-around championships consecutively three times in 2013, 2014, and 2015. She took home two gold medals at the 2013 edition, which was also her debut at the circuit. Along with the gold, she also bagged a silver and bronze medal in vault and balance, respectively.

At the next championships, Biles won four gold and one silver medal, showcasing her potential. At the 2015 edition in Glasgow, the American gymnast secured four gold and one bronze medal. Coach Boorman also accompanied Biles at the 2016 Rio Games, after which they mutually parted ways. Biles trained under coach Boorman for 11 years.

