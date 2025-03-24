"You can't take ownership for how they feel"- When Michael Phelps' wife had a realization about mental health

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole once reflected on her realization about mental health issues. In 2016, Michael and Nicole tied the knot thrice - first in a secret backyard ceremony in June, the second time in Mexico in October, and finally on New Year’s Eve at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix.

Ad

During a 2021 interaction with Today, Nicole shared that she earlier thought she could fix Michael and his mental health struggles by being his therapist. However, she went on to realize that mental health is a personal journey and no matter what she does, she could not take responsibility for his emotions. She stated:

“I used to think, ‘Oh, I can fix him. I can be his therapist. I can be what he needs,’” she revealed. “But what I’ve learned is that you can’t take ownership for how they’re feeling, no matter how badly you want to.”

Ad

Trending

Nicole, however, played a huge role in Michael Phelps’ mental health journey by supporting him. Since his retirement from swimming in 2016, Phelps has been embracing his role as a father to four children, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico, alongside his wife Nicole.

In addition, the 39-year-old has been a strong advocate for mental health after experiencing depression and anxiety during his competitive career and post-retirement. According to Phelps, realizing that mental health issues will always be a part of him and won’t simply go was also crucial in helping him manage his struggles.

Ad

Michael Phelps' mother once recalled Olympian's commitment to restart relationship with Nicole

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps at Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps’ mother Debbie once recalled the Olympian’s commitment to restart his relationship with Nicole. Although Michael and Nicole first met in 2007, their relationship experienced many ups and downs.

Ad

Debbie recalled one of those times when Michael and Nicole weren’t together, which was a challenging period in their relationship. However, Michael called her to share his decision to reconcile with Nicole. In an interview with Access Hollywood in August 2016, she said (2:23 onwards):

“When he [Michael] called me and he said I'm getting back with Nicole, I said that's where you should be and so he was like, ‘I'm determined to make this happen’. I'm like, ‘And that's what I want you to do.’”

Ad

Debbie also shared in the interview that she always knew Nicole was the best partner for her son, Michael Phelps, but she believed they needed to navigate their emotional struggles on their own. Nicole, who was also present alongside Debbie during the interview, admitted that their reconciliation was initially rocky, but shared that their relationship was stronger now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback