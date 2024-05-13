Zain Retherford's incredible journey from 'Finance Bro to Paris Olympian'- All about the American wrestler's life

Zain Retherford finished third at the recently concluded World Olympic Games Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey, and has confirmed his ticket to Paris in the 65kg freestyle category. This will make the 28-year-old's Olympic debut, and all eyes will be on him to see what he can achieve at the Games.

In Istanbul, Retherford had a strong couple of opening rounds before falling short to Olympian and eventual winner Tulga Tumur Ochir. The American then went on to the wrestlebacks, where he won four back-to-back matches in a single day to finish third and make it to his first Olympics.

In light of this inspired performance by the former Nittany Lion, here is everything you need to know about his life on and off the mat.

Zain Retherford's family and hometown

Retherford was born on the 21st of May, 1995 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His parents are Allen and Sarah Retherford. While the wrestler was born in Wisconsin, his family shifted to Pennsylvania when he was a child, and has since lived there.

In his younger years, the wrestler used to often work on his family’s pumpkin farm. The American is married to his wife Julianna, and the couple welcomed their first child, Stetson James Retherford on December 31st, 2022.

Zain Retherford’s Education

The wrestler attended the Line Mountain Jr./Sr. High School in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania for his first two years of high school education. He then shifted to Benton High School for his junior and senior years. In college, Retherford enrolled with the Pennsylvania State University, majoring in finance.

Zain Retherford's high school wrestling career

Retherford had marked himself as a prodigy right from his early years in high school. The American stormed to the state championship gold as a freshman at the Line Mountain Jr./Sr. High School, before settling for bronze in his sophomore season. At this school, the wrestler had a strong record of 84 wins and only 3 losses in two years.

Retherford shifted schools when he was a junior, forcing him to forgo competitions that year. However, on his comeback for his last year of scholastic wrestling, he racked up a record of 47 wins and no losses, claiming his second state title on the back of an unbeaten season.

Zain Retherford's collegiate career

Retherford further established himself as one of America's most promising up-and-coming wrestlers as a collegiate wrestler with the Nittany Lions. As a freshman, the wrestler was untouchable in his regular season, setting a record of 27 wins and no losses. He finished as runner-up in the Big Ten Conference Championship, and fifth at the NCAA National Championship.

Retherford chose to redshirt the 2014-2015 season, before returning as a sophomore in 2016. Upon his return, the PSU wrestler was once again a dominant force, going unbeaten throughout the season to clinch the Big Ten Conference and NCAA titles.

His next two seasons with the Nittany Lions were the same story. Competing in the 149 pounds category, the American went undefeated in both seasons to claim two more national championships. Retherford's collegiate career also saw him win a multitude of awards, including the Dan Hodge Trophy and the Wade Schalles Award.

Zain Retherford's coach

Zain Retherford currently competes with the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club and is coached by Cael Sanderson. Sanderson himself is a former folkstyle and freestyle wrestler, having won the World Championships silver in 2003 and the Olympic gold in 2004. As a collegiate wrestler, the current PSU head coach won four national titles and has the only perfect record in NCAA Division I history at 159-0.

Zain Retherford's international career

Rutherford’s international career got off to a slightly shakier start than his scholastic and collegiate outings, but the wrestler was soon back on track.

In 2019, the American went undefeated at the wrestling World Cup to clinch individual gold and help the USA to a team bronze. However, he was unable to pull off a similar feat at the World Championships, losing his opening round and placing 26th.

After a mellow 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Retherford clinched the World Championship’s silver in 2022, before upgrading to a gold in 2023. The 2023 season also saw the American be crowned the Pan American Champion.