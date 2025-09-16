  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Charlie Kirk would hate this": Piers Morgan reacts to Pam Bondi's allegedly "ridiculous statement" on "hate speech"

"Charlie Kirk would hate this": Piers Morgan reacts to Pam Bondi's allegedly "ridiculous statement" on "hate speech"

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:20 GMT
Pam Bondi, Piers Morgan, Charlie Kirk (Images via Getty)
Pam Bondi, Piers Morgan, Charlie Kirk (Images via Getty)

English broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan has reacted to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi’s recent statement of threatening to go after people over hate speech. On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the 60-year-old journalist called out the 59-year-old politician for allegedly making a “ridiculous” statement on hate speech, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death.

Ad

On Tuesday, Piers Morgan took to his official X account and reshared a video clip of Pam Bondi speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast. The clip, which Morgan reshared from the Blaze, reported Bondi saying:

“There's free speech, and then there's hate speech. And there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society. We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Pam Bondi allegedly claimed the use of hate speech is not free speech, several people on the internet, including Piers Morgan, questioned her statement. Her statement was questioned in terms of its legality, as freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment.

Reacting to the statement made by the US politician, Piers Morgan quipped on X:

“Ironically, Charlie Kirk would hate this ridiculous statement. He believed in the complete opposite: that free speech means tolerance of all speech, including hateful speech, unless it’s a direct threat or incitement to violence. That’s the whole point of the First Amendment!”
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, in the video, Katie Miller is also heard asking Pam Bondi:

“Do you see more law enforcement going after these groups who are using hate speech and putting cuffs on people so we show them that some action is better than no action?”

Notably, Pam Bondi’s statement comes after the American right-wing political activist, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead last Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Bondi has also reportedly not been shy to speak about the 31-year-old’s killing incident.

Ad

Pam Bondi claims “left-wing radicals” assassinated Charlie Kirk

In an interview on Monday with ABC News, the 59-year-old politician claimed that “left-wing radicals” are behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Speaking to ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Pam Bondi vowed that they will be held “accountable” for Kirk’s death.

“Who killed Charlie? Left-wing radicals, and they will be held accountable. So will anyone in this country who commits a violent crime against anyone. And the death penalty, thanks to Donald Trump, is on the table again,” she said.
Ad
US President Donald J. Trump and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
US President Donald J. Trump and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Bondi also talked about the ongoing investigation into the alleged suspect, Tyer Robinson. As per ABC News, the 22-year-old killed Charlie Kirk while he was speaking at a university event in Utah. Without getting into the details, the US attorney general said of the investigation:

Ad
“Right now, he is in custody and charged with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I'm not going to get into more details about other people at all, but we have him in custody for assassinating Charlie.”

For the unversed, US President Donald Trump officially announced the death of Charlie Kirk on Truth Social. Besides being an ally of Trump, Kirk also co-founded the conservative organisation, Turning Point USA, in 2012.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Afreen Shaikh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications