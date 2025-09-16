"Charlie Kirk would hate this": Piers Morgan reacts to Pam Bondi's allegedly "ridiculous statement" on "hate speech"

English broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan has reacted to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi’s recent statement of threatening to go after people over hate speech. On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the 60-year-old journalist called out the 59-year-old politician for allegedly making a “ridiculous” statement on hate speech, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death.On Tuesday, Piers Morgan took to his official X account and reshared a video clip of Pam Bondi speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast. The clip, which Morgan reshared from the Blaze, reported Bondi saying:“There's free speech, and then there's hate speech. And there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society. We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”While Pam Bondi allegedly claimed the use of hate speech is not free speech, several people on the internet, including Piers Morgan, questioned her statement. Her statement was questioned in terms of its legality, as freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment.Reacting to the statement made by the US politician, Piers Morgan quipped on X:“Ironically, Charlie Kirk would hate this ridiculous statement. He believed in the complete opposite: that free speech means tolerance of all speech, including hateful speech, unless it’s a direct threat or incitement to violence. That’s the whole point of the First Amendment!”Meanwhile, in the video, Katie Miller is also heard asking Pam Bondi:“Do you see more law enforcement going after these groups who are using hate speech and putting cuffs on people so we show them that some action is better than no action?” Notably, Pam Bondi’s statement comes after the American right-wing political activist, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead last Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Bondi has also reportedly not been shy to speak about the 31-year-old’s killing incident. Pam Bondi claims “left-wing radicals” assassinated Charlie KirkIn an interview on Monday with ABC News, the 59-year-old politician claimed that “left-wing radicals” are behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Speaking to ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Pam Bondi vowed that they will be held “accountable” for Kirk’s death. “Who killed Charlie? Left-wing radicals, and they will be held accountable. So will anyone in this country who commits a violent crime against anyone. And the death penalty, thanks to Donald Trump, is on the table again,” she said.US President Donald J. Trump and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)Bondi also talked about the ongoing investigation into the alleged suspect, Tyer Robinson. As per ABC News, the 22-year-old killed Charlie Kirk while he was speaking at a university event in Utah. Without getting into the details, the US attorney general said of the investigation:“Right now, he is in custody and charged with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I'm not going to get into more details about other people at all, but we have him in custody for assassinating Charlie.”For the unversed, US President Donald Trump officially announced the death of Charlie Kirk on Truth Social. Besides being an ally of Trump, Kirk also co-founded the conservative organisation, Turning Point USA, in 2012.