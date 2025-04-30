"He broke the first rule of being a player" — Dr. Umar accuses Shannon Sharpe of not taking care of his ex-girlfriend Gabriella Zuniga

Dr. Umar, a psychologist and activist, recently spoke about Shannon Sharpe on The Art of Dialogue podcast (April 30, 2025). He commented on Sharpe’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Gabriella Zuniga, who is reportedly suing the former NFL player for battery and s*xual assault.

Ad

Dr. Umar claimed that Sharpe wasn't taking care of Gabriella financially, citing that there are texts of his accuser asking him for $10,000. Dr. Umar said:

"Whatever the case may be you got money why is your side piece, your jump off why are you not taking care of her? He broke the first rule of being a player as a celebrity. You keep them happy so they don't destroy you. You keep them happy so they don't expose you and he was not taking care of her financially, that was a big mistake."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The activist and psychologist also claimed that Gabriella Zuniga was okay with not being financially taken care of by Shannon Sharpe, as she was allegedly looking forward to having the podcaster's child. Dr. Umar mentioned that the other mistake Sharpe made was to tell her that if he was still involved with her by his birthday, she could remove the IUD.

Explaining how Sharpe went wrong in his relationship with Gabriella, Dr. Umar said:

Ad

"Here's where it gets even more critical Art, by telling her she can remove her IUD if you still messing with her around your birthday you're giving her false hope. You're giving her false hope and what you're doing Uncle Shannon Sharpe is you're turning this from a transactional relationship with benefits s*x for cash, and you're turning this into a legitimate romance."

Ad

In addition to pointing out the Club Shay Shay podcaster's mistakes, Dr. Umar also accused Gabriella Zuniga of having something psychologically and emotionally wrong with her.

Dr. Umar declares support for Shannon Sharpe in exchange for a promise

Dr. Umar's latest appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast is not the first time he has commented on Shannon Sharpe in the wake of the lawsuit reportedly filed by Gabriella Zuniga.

Ad

On April 23, 2025, X page @onlydubsX posted Dr. Umar's video commenting on the allegations against Sharpe and declaring his conditional support for the former NFL player. In the video, the activist said:

"Shannon Sharpe, I'm gonna stand with you, my brother, on one condition. I'm getting text messages from all over the African universe telling me that Shannon Sharpe was accused of the unspeakable... I'm gonna stand with Uncle Shay Shay on one condition. Uncle Shay Shay no more snow bunnies after this scandal."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Snow bunnies is a term that Dr. Umar frequently uses to denote white women. Further in the video, the activist and psychologist claimed that the lawsuit was a "scam", asking the audience to clarify the ethnicity of the Club Shay Shay podcaster's accuser. Dr. Umar also said that he was standing with Shannon Sharpe until the facts proved otherwise because he didn't like Black men being taken down.

Previously addressed as Jane Doe, Shannon Sharpe's alleged accuser, Gabriella Zuniga, is an OnlyFans model. The accuser of the s*xual assault and battery lawsuit against Sharpe claims that the woman was r*ped as recently as January 2025.

The lawsuit also claims that the former NFL player recorded his physical encounters with the accuser without her knowledge, further accusing him of sharing them with friends. Sharpe's accuser is seeking over $50 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More