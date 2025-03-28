"I'm sorry, Disney, but this is not acceptable"— Zack Peter highlights the alleged "real issue" with Rachel Zegler's Snow White  

On March 27, 2025, comedian and pop culture commentator Zack Peter joined the chorus of voices critiquing Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, commenting,

Ad

"I'm sorry, Disney, but this is not acceptable."

While much of the controversy has centered around Rachel Zegler’s political statements or the film’s box-office performance, Peter argued the real problem lies elsewhere: the treatment of the seven dwarfs.

Peter Zachary Gonzalez, better known as Zack Peter, took to his X account to post his "real issue with the flop that is Snow White". The host of the podcast #NoFilter brushed over the political feud between the lead actresses, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, highlighting that the alleged misrepresentation of little people was the "real issue".

Ad

Trending

Peter got seemingly upset at Disney’s decision to replace traditionally cast little person actors with CGI creations.

"First, Disney tried to erase them... then they made them all CGI... What in the Willy Wonka is this? Taking jobs away from little people and giving them to computers?" he said.

He compared the move to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), where one actor was digitally replicated to play all the Oompa Loompas.

Ad

Peter expressed his love and appreciation for the community and elaborated on his previous encounter with a little person, all while brandishing his newly created hashtag "#NotMyDwarfs" in support of the community.

Peter joked about the height differences between Gadot and the little people, claiming that "little people don't take up that much space on screen, okay?" before reiterating "#NotMyDwarfs".

Major controversies surrounding live-action Snow White

Expand Tweet

Ad

Disney's Snow White took to the big screens on March 21, 2025. As per Screen Rant, although it had a production budget of almost $270 million, worldwide box office sales have brought in a little less than $88 million, well below the expected $100 million.

The 2025 live-action film has previously come under fire from the public for a multitude of reasons. Initially, the casting of Rachel Zegler, a Latin-American actress, as the titular character of Snow White, wreaked havoc among some, as they believed this went against the original tale by the Brothers Grimm. Others pledged their support for Zegler, reminding people that this was a fairy tale.

Ad

There has also been a conflict of ideals between Zegler and Gal Gadot, who plays the evil stepmother, regarding their opposing views on the war in Gaza.

Significant differences between live-action and animated movies

The new Snow White consists of a variety of distinctions from the original 1937 film.

The fairy tale states that the origin of the name "Snow White" comes from her skin being as "white as snow". The 2025 remake accounts for her name stemming from her personality, which is fair and just. We also delve more into Snow White's family life before encountering her evil stepmother.

Ad

There has also been a noteworthy change in Snow White's romantic storyline. The iconic Prince Charming or Prince Florian has been replaced with Jonathan, a Robin Hood-like bandit, who fights for justice against the evil queen.

Furthermore, several prominent songs, like Someday My Prince Will Come and the dwarves' washing song Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum, have been removed and replaced with original songs like All is Fair and Princess Problems. Certain classics like Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work have been revamped with brand new lyrics.

Ad

Snow White was released on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback