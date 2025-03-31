"Blindly sending your spit to strangers has proven to be unwise"—Ben Shapiro reacts to DNA testing firm 23andMe filing for bankruptcy

On the March 30, 2025, episode of Ben After Dark, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro reacted to the recent bankruptcy filing of DNA testing firm 23andMe. Shapiro compared the situation to a science fiction movie, emphasizing the risks of handing over personal genetic data to corporations.

"After years of struggling to make money by telling people they were born with an aversion to cilantro, the company is officially calling it quits. I know, shocking! Blindly sending your spit to strangers has proven to be unwise," Shapiro remarked.

As per the Reuters report on March 24, 2025, 23andMe had filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. after struggling with low demand for its ancestry testing kits. In 2023, the company also suffered a major data breach incident that compromised customer trust.

During the March 30 episode, Shapiro discussed the financial collapse which also raised concerns about what would happen to the genetic data collected by the company.

He pointed out that any "prospective buyer "of the company would not only acquire the "brand" but also the vast database of personal genetic information.

"If you're wondering, yes, the prospective buyer of 23andMe is not only purchasing the unprofitable brand—they're also getting all the molecular data accumulated over the years", he warned.

Taking his argument a step further, Shapiro speculated on a dystopian future where such data could be misused, referencing the possibility of cloning.

"So in some sort of Kubrickian dystopia, not only will a new conglomerate overlord have your entire DNA makeup at their fingertips, you are now also susceptible to cloning…so get ready to see a second third maybe a dumber fourth version of yourself just roaming the streets", Shapiro added.

What will happen to the genetic information acquired by 23andMe?

23Andme - Source: Getty

According to an article by NPR dated March 24, 2025, following its bankruptcy filing, genetic testing company 23andMe has assured customers that data privacy will be an "important consideration" in any sale.

However, as per legal experts, federal laws offer minimal protection for genetic information once it has been handed over to a private company.

In the aforementioned article, Suzanne Bernstein, counsel at the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center, highlighted the lack of strong safeguards in commercial genetic testing.

"Often, if there's so much personal data that a group has, it's maybe in a hospital setting or a research setting and can be governed by more meaningful safeguards", she explained.

However, she noted that the situation with 23andMe is "unique" because of the sheer scale of highly sensitive data it possesses.

As concerns grow over what will happen to this company's vast database, customers who had previously used their service are now scrambling to regain control of their genetic information.

During the March 30, 2025, episode of Ben After Dark, commentator Ben Shapiro also spoke about the widespread panic and paranoia among those who had willingly submitted their DNA.

"The news of 23andMe’s downfall has turned its customers into Philip K. Dick characters—worried and paranoid about who will soon own their genetic blueprints," he said

Shapiro also pointed out that many users are desperately trying to erase their genetic data from the company’s records.

"Millions of people have rushed to the company's website to feverishly delete their data despite 23andMe insisting their privacy policy will still be intact," he noted.

Following the bankruptcy news, company co-founder Anne Wojcicki also resigned as CEO. With the company’s future uncertain, the fate of its massive genetic database remains a pressing concern.

