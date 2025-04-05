"He was not the kindest to work with on set" — Andy Lalwani and Zack Peter discuss Morgan Wallen's abrupt exit from the SNL stage

Morgan Wallen walked off stage during SNL's March 29 episode, sparking discussion. On The Pop Report podcast (April 2), Andy Lalwani and Zack Peter analyzed his reluctance, the "God's Country" tweet, and cast reactions.

"He was not the kindest to work with on set." Andy Lalwani said.

The abrupt exit from the stage after his performance by Morgan Wallen left everyone wondering whether he might not have known about the traditional final bow. However, Lalwani shuts that theory down.

“Apparently, he did the same thing in the dress rehearsal, he performed on the stage, and he exited. Anything else is extra.”

“He was like, check cleared, I’m out” — Andy Lalwani talks about Morgan Wallen's SNL exit

According to Page Six (April 1), Morgan Wallen fulfilled his contract but showed little interest beyond that. Andy Lalwani claimed he seemed disengaged during his SNL appearance.

Moreover, in this controversy, one of the major talking points was his refusal to participate in a music parody sketch titled "A Big Dumb Line." As per Page six, an insider confirmed, when asked by the production team if he wanted a spot in it, that Wallen reportedly refused. The production then had to call Joe Jonas to step in, a move that made the whole situation more complex.

On The Pop Report, Zack Peter suggested that Morgan Wallen's presence on SNL might be more of a PR move to damage control than artistic expression.

“He didn’t really seem like he wanted to be there, he came, he did the bare minimum, in and out. I’m pretty sure his PR team convinced him—like, just do it, play your song.” Peter noted.

Looking at Wallen's past controversies, such as being disinvited from SNL in 2020 after violating COVID-19 protocols and facing backlash for racial slurs, his return to the show raised speculation about a possible "make-good." But as Andy Lalwani puts it,

“This was not a make-good.”

Instead, it felt like Wallen was focused on his performance and chose to keep his participation limited to what was required.

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two - Source: Getty

In addition, the show's live format has a staple final bow for which the cast and musical guests typically remain on stage until cleared by production. Wallen, however, walked off the stage.

“All the cast members who saw him walk off, their faces said it all.” Lalwani pointed out, making a stunned face.

Morgan Wallen’s exit from SNL has sparked curiosity. While he fulfilled his role as a musical guest, his decision to skip the final bow left many surprised.

