"He wasn’t stopping"— Perez Hilton speculates Tyler Perry “did this to others too” as Derek Dixon speaks out on harrowing sexual assault allegations

Actor Derek Dixon’s $260 million lawsuit against entertainment mogul Tyler Perry has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with Dixon detailing disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and professional coercion.

Speaking publicly for the first time since filing his lawsuit on June 13, 2025, Dixon told The Hollywood Reporter on July 10 that Perry’s alleged behavior left him terrified about his future and his safety. Meanwhile, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has speculated that Perry "did this to others too," citing Dixon’s claim that Perry continued despite repeated rejections.

Dixon, who appeared in 85 episodes of Perry’s BET show The Oval, claims the mogul used his influence in the industry to create a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic.” He alleged in the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that Perry repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances, including groping Dixon, pressuring him into sex, and threatening his career.

Derek Dixon also described an alleged incident at Tyler Perry’s home in Georgia in June 2021. Perry allegedly invited Dixon to talk about a comedy pilot, but instead got Dixon intoxicated and forcibly groped him. Derek Dixon told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I told him ‘No,’ ‘Stop,’ and ‘I don’t want this.’ But he wasn’t stopping. He just told me to relax and let it happen and that he wasn’t going to hurt me.”

Dixon said the only way he managed to escape was by claiming he was hungry, which caused Perry to go out and order pizza, after which Dixon locked himself in the bathroom. Perez Hilton speculated that Dixon wasn't Tyler Perry's first victim, writing on X,

Perez @ThePerezHilton LINK #TylerPerry probably did this to others too. That's why he persisted despite this man turning down his repeat advances, he claims! Details HERE:

Although Hilton didn’t specify the other people who accused Tyler Perry, Derek Dixon’s lawsuit mentions actor Christian Keyes, who in a 2023 Instagram Live accused an unnamed “black Hollywood billionaire” of exploiting him.

Derek Dixon alleges Tyler Perry used career opportunities as leverage in harassment lawsuit

Derek Dixon’s lawsuit alleges that Tyler Perry used his influence to keep him compliant by offering career opportunities, such as expanding Dixon’s role on The Oval, while suggesting his character’s life could be spared if he kept Perry happy.

“He said that if I did a good job, I’d probably survive...I remember feeling my stomach drop when he said this. I knew that I couldn’t piss him off or my character could easily just stay dead,” Dixon said.

Text messages included in the complaint show Perry demanding attention, asking Dixon invasive questions about his sex life, and making remarks like:

“Derek. Don’t you dare ignore me. I deserve better. I deserve attention all the time. / What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? / Have you found that yet in therapy?”

Although he hoped Perry would eventually drop the matter, Dixon explained that the harassment only worsened.

“There were times when I was around him and nothing would happen. So I thought he got the picture, and that created a false sense of security," he said.

The case has sparked mixed reactions. Derek Dixon said he has received both death threats and support after coming forward, showing why many victims, especially men, stay silent. Tyler Perry’s lawyer, Matthew Boyd, called the lawsuit a “scam” in a statement to the BBC.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail," Boyd said.

Tyler Perry has not made any public response himself, aside from denying the allegations through his legal team.

