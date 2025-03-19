How old is Dylan Mulvaney? Emily Austin claims she has "a fetish of cosplaying women" on The Ben Shapiro Show

On March 17, American influencer and model Emily Austin appeared on The Ben Shapiro Show and claimed that transgender American media personality Dylan Mulvaney allegedly has "a fetish of cosplaying women.”

“Dylan Mulvaney seems to have almost like a fetish of cosplaying women because when I saw her as a man, or he as I can't even keep up anymore.. When he was a man, his personality was almost the same. Not that I think he's a woman…” Austin said.

She further claimed that Dylan allegedly liked the attention because it became so normalized. However, they are just mocking women and don't understand them properly. She then continued talking about the 28 years old Mulvaney:

“So his TikTok transition, he vlogged every day. And day one, he said day one of me taking estrogen and I cried three times and I didn't send an email because I was overly hormonal…”

Emily Austin expressed her feelings towards Dylan Mulvaney

During Emily Austin’s recent interview on The Ben Shapiro Show, the host said:

“Dylan Mulvaney apparently has a book coming out, which is really exciting and was honored on International Women's Day by the ladies of the view and which makes perfect sense since he is, in fact, a dude. And I just wanted to read you…”

Stating the same, he started reading from a piece written by Mulvaney.

“My healthy long brunette locks constantly reminded me of the images I would see of myself in conservative media. The Audrey Hepburn persona I had leaned into for most of my transition. I was the good girl Jackie Oh, but I wanted to be the other woman for once. I wanted to be Marilyn…” the excerpt read.

After reading the piece, he looked at Austin for her response. She criticized Mulvaney, accusing them of "cosplaying" women and mocking them without truly understanding them.

She then continued:

“He talks about how he carries tampons in his purse. When we know very well, you're not getting your period ever, no matter how much you wish and pray. And he's insulting real women that go through womanly problems that he will never relate to…”

She further alleged that they don't know what a hormonal mood swing is like. They also don't know what being through puberty is like as a kid. She said that Dylan Mulvaney would never understand these things. She then said that she had the same issue with the Miss Universe contest as a judge.

Before appearing on the same, she asked the organizers and hoped that there would be no trans people in her year's contest because she didn’t care how bright they were, she wouldn’t let them move forward under her jurisdiction. Clarifying her point, she said:

“And they asked me why? And I said, because I don't care if you physically identify as a woman. I don't care if you try. First of all, biologically, you never will be. Mentally, you never will be and no amount of hormones will change that…”

She then condemned Dylan and said that they were hurting the real women with what they were doing. She further claimed that they were robbing them of their platform. She continued by giving some examples:

“In sports, I'm not even going to go there… It's an abomination if it ever was allowed to happen. But it's in every industry. They're making a mockery out of hard working women that fight for their place to be there.

She then concluded and said that for Dylan Mulvaney to be featured on Women's Day, for the first openly transgender athlete Leah Thomas to be ESPN's athlete of the month, is something they should be so ashamed of.

Meanwhile, Dylan Mulvaney didn’t address the comments and the interview as of yet.

