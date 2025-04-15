"I don't think its the proper approach" — Dr. Nathan Bryan warns against biohackers like Bryan Johnson who have no medical background

Biochemist Dr. Nathan Bryan recently warned his viewers against biohackers like Bryan Johnson, who have no medical background. During the April 14 podcast interview with The Diary Of A CEO, while talking to host Steven Bartlett, he said:

Ad

“You know I would never replicate or try to do what he [Brian Johnson] does.. I don't think it's the proper approach, you know and I don't mean to criticize people because in this whole field of biohacking..”

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“You get people who have no science background, no medical background, no biochemical background, and yet they're out there influencing millions of people that follow them and many times they're giving really bad advice, not intentionally. It's because of ignorance..”

For context, according to CNN, Bryan Johnson, a wealthy software entrepreneur, is a well-known biohacker who reportedly invested a lot of money in a program called Project Blueprint that aims to prolong his life and reverse aging.

Ad

Dr. Nathan Bryan talked about Bryan Johnson and asked his viewers not to listen to the latter

While warning against taking advice from Bryan Johnson or any other biohackers, Dr. Nathan Bryan advised his viewers that before they follow any influencer or biohacker, they need to check their qualifications because these influencers are ignorant of the science and medicine involved.

Ad

Talking about the same, he further asked the viewers that they need to do some research and confirm what these influencers were telling them was supported by science.

He further said:

“He seems to be a fan of the role of nitric oxide as it relates to longevity. Though he seems to have said positive things about nitric oxide and its impact on improving your cardiovascular health..”

Ad

Ad

Addressing Bryan Johnson, he then went on to say:

“We advance the science and we do more to communicate the complex science into layman's terms where the non-scientists, non-medical professionals can understand it and appreciate it.”

Bryan further added:

“I think more people are going to pick up… but there's also some well-known biohackers with influences of millions of people that still say that nitric oxide is a toxin that inhibits mitochondrial respiration and it should be avoided..”

Ad

As per The Mail’s March 27 report, Bryan Johnson takes er*ctile dysfunction drugs daily in an effort to live a longer life. Johnson informed millions of his fans that he reportedly takes a single dose of 2.5 mg of the ED drug for longevity. However, he does not use Cialis for his three-hour nighttime er*ctions.

Cialis can remain in the body for up to 36 hours and is commonly used to treat er*ctile dysfunction. Bryan Johnson further outlined how Cialis can enhance blood circulation by raising the body's nitric oxide levels.

Ad

The same outlet said that, according to Bryan Johnson, the effects of Cialis on blood arteries may be beneficial for numerous organs. Additionally, it also relaxes arteries by increasing nitric oxide (NO).

Ad

Additionally, he further claimed that it facilitates improved organ blood flow, circulation, and somewhat reduced blood pressure. It also enhances fitness, prevents age-related diseases, keeps the heart and blood vessels healthy, and delays the onset of early death.

Further clarifying whether NO can be overdosed, he said that having too much nitric oxide can be fatal. This is because if people hear his conversation and they rush out and overdo their dose of nitric oxide, it is a risk.

Ad

He then clarified his point by giving an example. Doing the same, he said that even though water is essential, if anyone drinks too much water, it would be fatal. Therefore, dose dictates poison.

On the other hand, as per Oxford Treatment’s December 20 report, an overdose of NO can cause serious problems with the brain and damage to other organs. Since nitrous oxide is a gas, toxicity or overdose is not linked to any particular dosage. Rather, prolonged exposure to the gas and reduced oxygen consumption are the most common causes of toxicity problems.

Ad

Meanwhile, the podcast episode is available on YouTube, along with other The Diary Of A CEO episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More