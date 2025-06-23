Is Victoria the mother in How I Met Your Mother? Josh Radnor's wife discusses episode where Ted meets her and Robin cries for the first time

For the majority of How I Met Your Mother’s early seasons, fans were convinced that Victoria, the character played by Ashley Williams, was the “Mother” Ted Mosby was telling his children about.

Debuting in the season 1 episode Drumroll, Please, Victoria quickly became a fan favorite, largely due to her chemistry with Ted and their romance.

Though Victoria’s early prominence and revivals in seasons 7 and 8 made her a promising character for the Mother’s role, in the end, it was not assigned to her. The Mother's character, played by Tracy McConnell, was revealed at the end of season 8, after which she appeared regularly in the last season.

Josh Radnor’s wife, Jordana Jacobs, has recently shed some more light on this crucial episode, sharing her analysis of its emotional subtext on the How We Met Your Mother podcast.

She pointed out that, although the title of the episode is "Drumroll, Please," and it is centered around Ted and Victoria’s new romance, according to her, it was actually a crucial moment for Ted and Robin’s relationship in the series.

“It's the first episode where Robin showed real vulnerability, it's almost like I couldn't fully fall for this love story until she did, this is the first time we see her cry, we see that she really feels what Ted is feeling too,”

She also thought that the titular “drumroll” wasn’t so much about Victoria and more about the long build-up between Ted and Robin.

“The title Drumroll, Please, which you know we think is about the anticipation between Victoria and Ted, I actually think on a deeper level is about Ted and Robin and their long, drawn-out drum roll.”

A look into Carter Bays and Craig Thomas’s decision to change the mother in How I Met Your Mother

According to CBR, How I Met Your Mother series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas have previously explained that Victoria was conceived as a failsafe for the character of the Mother, in case their show got cancelled after 13 episodes.

The finale would have unveiled Victoria as the Mother. However, when the program was picked up and many subsequent seasons followed, that plan was scrapped.

A mix-up arose when a Bustle article misinterpreted Victoria as being the Mother as recently as season 8. However, in reality, the producers were just restating their original backup plan, which they started during season 1.

Victoria's character reappears later in the series when she rekindles her romance with Ted yet again, but then leaves him once more due to his connection with Robin.

How I Met Your Mother is available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

