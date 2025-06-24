"She’s gonna be like Amber Heard"- Internet reacts to Zack Peter's spoof of Blake Lively's deposition in the Justin Baldoni case

Comedian Zack Peter’s spoof of Blake Lively’s deposition in the Justin Baldoni defamation case has gone viral. In a video posted on X on June 23, 2025, he portrays Lively as an overly feminine, rambling witness who avoids questions using buzzwords like "female empowerment" and "women feeling seen." Many have compared it to Amber Heard’s courtroom behavior.

The fictional “deposition” opens with Peter’s "Lively" sipping Betty Booze cocktails (made from Reynolds’ Aviation Gin), declaring it a feminist product. When told alcohol isn’t allowed in court, she dramatically accuses the system of “silencing women.” With each response, the wrapped interrogation returns to “sisterhood,” Ryan Reynolds, and Lively’s "cosmic" partnerships with Taylor Swift.

Netizens took to X to applaud Peter's skit, with one X user comparing Blake Lively's supposed demeanor to Amber Heard. They wrote,

"She’s gonna be like Amber Heard and eating snacks to help give her time to think of lies! God i hope they release the videos of her depositions!"

Other users seemed to agree that Peter's video was accurate to Lively's actual deposition.

"Oh my Lord, so spot on with the obnoxious reality of some women today," one X user wrote.

"It’s the hands for me," another added.

OMFG And the award for Best Plantation Khaleesi sans beauty mark goes to … Honest-to-God, it was just like listening to the real thing - I was getting the same vomit-in-my-mouth vibes! You are somethin’ else!!", another opined.

"Only thing missing is the wig," another stated.

"Perfect!! If it weren’t you, I would come through this screen and slap her," another commented.

One user jokingly expressed his frustration at not being able to see the real deposition.

"saw your post pop up and I ran to it thinking it was for reals! DAMMNIT!", they quipped.

Another user denounced Blake Lively on behalf of all women.

"As a woman, I’m gonna speak for us all, We Don’t claim her . She’s legit so delusional it should be studied," they stated.

Bryan Freedman Pushes for High-Profile Deposition of Blake Lively in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

On June 9, 2025, a New York federal judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. However, the decision permits Justin Baldoni’s lawyers to amend and refile some claims, ensuring the feud will continue as it moves toward a trial scheduled for 2026.

The case stems from Lively’s claims that she was sexually harassed and retaliated against during the filming of the movie It Ends With Us, which Justin Baldoni directed. Baldoni, in turn, sued Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation.

Although the court threw out Justin Baldoni’s defamation-based claims, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said they would refile and replead four other claims. Freedman immediately signaled his intent to pursue Lively's testimony, telling media outlets:

"Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking."

Judge Lewis Liman has scheduled Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to appear in court on March 9, 2026.

