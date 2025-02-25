"She still has absolutely no influence" - Candace Owens calls out Bari Weiss after journalist refers to her and Tucker Carlson as "crazy influencers"

Candace Owens has recently responded to the comment made by Bari Weiss that targeted her and Tucker Carlson, calling them "crazy influencers." Bari's words were also recorded in a viral video shared by The Free Press on February 23, 2025, through different platforms.

Candace Owens replied to Bari Weiss by reposting the same video through X (formerly Twitter) and adding a statement where she seemingly made fun of Weiss trying to say that she and Tucker were anti-American. Her post read:

"She's coming to terms with the fact that despite billionaires funding her and a mainstream effort to smear and libel those who oppose her ideas – she still has absolutely no influence."

Notably, Weiss was heard saying in the clip that the one particular thing she wanted to speak about was the presence of "anti-American and anti-Jewish sentiment" prevalent among Americans. She then addressed how illiberalism became a part of the Democratic Party in the United States and said:

"A lot of the illiberalism on the left that came from the fringe into the mainstream of the Democratic Party began as a fringe online movement that a lot of Democrats and a lot of liberals waved away because it was just some crazy influencers online."

Weiss then referred to Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson as the influencers she was speaking about and stated:

"Woe to the people that still are telling themselves that and still believe that the things that Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson are saying will not make an impact on the right, because they will."

Candace Owens shared her opinion on Blake Lively's ongoing legal issue

The political commentator created headlines earlier this month after she addressed Blake Lively's ongoing legal problem while appearing on her show Candace episode 143 on February 4.

Candace Owens even shared an Instagram Story at the same time, alleging that she has spoken to an anonymous person who worked on the set of the film It Ends With Us, claiming that Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds is the "true villain" in the ongoing matter. She further stated:

"Here's what I think likely happened. My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and [has] married women who are almost a decade younger than him."

According to People magazine, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star and the director of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni, alleging that Baldoni displayed unprofessional behavior on the film set and also launched a smear campaign against Blake, aiming to damage her reputation in December 2024.

While speaking on her show, Candace Owens said that Ryan Reynolds should be deported to Canada by Donald Trump, adding that the "moral crimes committed by Ryan Reynolds against Justin Baldoni are high treason." Owens said that Hollywood personalities usually look for a "PR machine" and a reporter, and continued:

"These WME execs, they're going to have some tough conversations. You didn't want to believe execs at the very tippy top are being essentially threatened or bullied or coerced or extorted by a couple like Ryan and Blake or Taylor Swift. These Hollywood types think we are stupid."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have not shared any response to Candace's comments yet.

