"The drama, the egos, I just can’t" — Hailee Steinfeld says she has a "pact" with herself to not date actors in Hollywood

Hailee Steinfeld shared that she has a firm dating rule when it comes to actors. On the April 7, 2025, episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, the actress shared that she once made a personal pact to avoid dating people from within her industry.

“I made a pact with myself—no actors. The drama, the egos… I just can’t. Give me a normal person with a real job any day,” Steinfeld said during the April 7 episode titled Momo Tops Hailee's Story.

On Bunnie Xo’s show, Momo shared a wild breakup story, while Steinfeld stayed mostly quiet—until her unexpected comment stole the spotlight.

Steinfeld says there’s been “zero planning” for the upcoming wedding

Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback and 2023 NFL MVP Josh Allen. They began dating in May 2023 and confirmed their engagement in November 2024. On April 3, 2025, Allen joined Steinfeld at the Sinners after-party in NYC, where she wore a bold red gown and he dressed in black.

Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

In an Extra interview published on April 7, 2025, Steinfeld confirmed that the couple had not yet begun any wedding planning. The topic came up while discussing her schedule during the press tour for her upcoming film, Sinners, which releases on April 18, 2025.

“There’s been zero planning,” she said. “We’re in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We’re focused on that.”

When asked whether a location or timeline had been discussed, she responded,

“We haven’t even gotten to that part.”

The couple has shared no updates beyond that.

Steinfeld discusses Allen’s fanbase and current schedules

Sinners - Photocall Mexico City - Source: Getty

During the Extra interview, Steinfeld also commented on Allen’s fan following, known as the Bills Mafia.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” She said.

While Steinfeld continues promoting Sinners, Allen has been balancing his NFL responsibilities and off-season appearances following the 2023 season.

In Sinners, Steinfeld stars opposite Wunmi Mosaku in a supernatural horror period piece. She spoke to Extra about the filming experience, describing it as both challenging and rewarding.

“Very intense, of course, to be covered in blood, and the stakes are high, and we’re in the middle of night shoots, and it’s hot, and it’s buggy and muggy… but I had a blast,” she said.

With the film’s release just days away, Steinfeld’s focus remains on promotions. There have been no public updates from the couple regarding wedding plans since the engagement announcement.

