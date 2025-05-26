"There needs to be some structure"— The Big Bang Theory writer dissects Sheldon Cooper's iconic door knocks in the show

On the May 26 episode of The Official Big Bang Theory podcast, host Jessica Radloff was joined by the sitcom's executive producer and writer Lee Aronsohn, where the duo discussed Sheldon Cooper's iconic knock.

Ad

During the podcast, Radloff brought up this topic by discussing episode 10, The Loobenfeld Decay, from season 1, where Sheldon Cooper knocks on his roommate's door for the first time in the sitcom. She found it fascinating how Sheldon switches between three and four knocks and believed that the knocking was an important aspect of the show.

"Because it’s a big deal in The Big Bang world, so we have to discuss it," Radloff commented.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Recalling the making of the Three-Knock Rule, Lee Aronsohn stated that when he reconstructed this knock, he could see that it fit Sheldon Cooper's character since he needed structure in The Big Bang Theory.

Aronsohn also recalled a scene where random knocking occurred at the door and felt there should be some order to it. He mentioned that timing is essential when you’re an actor or a performer, especially in writing sitcoms. The live audience during shooting requires something to coax them to laughter, which he kept in mind while thinking of this iconic knock.

Ad

"So all I remember is that there was this scene with knocking on the door, and it was just this random knocking, and somehow something in me said no, there needs to be some order to this. There needs to be some structure."

The reason behind Sheldon Cooper’s Three-Knock rule in The Big Bang Theory

Ad

Although in the earlier seasons, Sheldon Cooper’s three knocks were just a funny quirk, the real reason for this ritual was revealed in the 10th season of the show when Sheldon told Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, that he had accidentally walked in on his father being unfaithful when he was 13. Since then, he has been afraid of just knocking once, as reported by MSN.

"The first is traditional, but two and three are for people to get their pants on," Sheldon Cooper said.

Ad

The outlet noted that Tara Hernandez, the writer and co-executive producer of the sitcom, further explained that the darker reasoning behind the knock was not intended to justify Sheldon Cooper’s behavior but emerged organically during his conversation with Penny, clarifying why he really knocked three times.

"It scared a lot of people because something that was played off as really silly and a joke was actually rooted in something that was kind of traumatic for Sheldon. Moments like that, that are kind of scary, are always my favorite in a writers room because people are going to react very strongly," Tara continued.

Ad

She also shared that the crew talked about the Three-Knock Rule "a lot," adding,

"But ultimately we trusted that it felt real for Sheldon, so it should go in the show, whether or not that brought up complicated feelings for people or not."

Subsequently, the trailer for Young Sheldon, season 7, episode 4, Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker, aired on March 1, 2024, teased a part of the story where Sheldon Cooper catches his father with another woman, as reported by The Economic Times.

Ad

Along with this, the trailer also showed the much-anticipated reunion of Sheldon's parents and his return to college, with a potential dark twist.

Read more: "It is a pretty niche issue" — Russell Brand opines on NY Times piece claiming UK Court's judgement on transwomen affects their rights

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More